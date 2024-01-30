JID touches on lyrical rap and what he thinks about it, which isn't what you'd expect

Dreamville rapper JID, known for his exceptional lyrical skills, recently made a candid admission during an appearance on the Throwing Fits podcast. Despite taking pride in his own lyrical talents, JID confessed that he personally “hates” the style of rap he excels in, HipHopDX reports.

“I listen to my sh-t ’cause I’m amazing, but I don’t listen to my style of rap. People who do the style of rap that I do, I f–king hate it. It’s kind of weird,” he explained during the podcast, highlighting a paradoxical relationship with the lyrical genre.

JID, who describes himself as a “jittery person,” suggested that his unique style is a natural expression of his personality, and he can't help but deliver lyrics in that manner. This revelation came as part of a broader conversation about his musical taste and approach to creating music.

The rapper cited the duality of man as the intentional reason for switching up his approach on the song “Stick,” where he chants the title repetitively in the hook, diverging from his usual lyrical focus. This willingness to experiment and challenge the norms of his own style reflects JID's dynamic approach to his craft.

Despite his personal aversion to the style of rap he excels in, JID's latest record, “The Forever Story,” released in August 2022, received widespread acclaim for its combination of soulful beats and mind-blowing lyrical ability. The rapper's openness about his musical preferences adds a layer of complexity to his artistry, showcasing a genuine and self-aware perspective on his work.