Jim Irsay drops bold Matt Ryan-Peyton Manning comparison

The Indianapolis Colts have had a confusing start to the season under their new quarterback Matt Ryan, That hasn’t stopped the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, from becoming a big fan of Ryan’s, and it led him to make a strong comparison between Ryan and legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

While Ryan hasn’t exactly dominated to start the season with the Colts, he has managed to make an impact in the locker room on his team as a leader. Irsay noted Ryan’s leadership is just as good as Manning’s was back in his heyday with the Colts, which was a fairly eye-opening take from the Colts owner.

“I’ll tell you, he is a steely-eyed missile man. I’ve been around a lot of leaders and I’d put him right up there with Peyton Manning. A really outstanding, tough guy who doesn’t back down. Often the best in the fourth quarter and you don’t ever want to count out Matt Ryan. He’s a winner, he’s a fighter and our team is taking on that temperament around him, which is exciting. More will be revealed, no question about it. But we’re encouraged, we really are.” – Jim Irsay, NFL.com

This is an interesting comparison from Irsay. Manning, after all, was the guy who led the Colts to their most recent Super Bowl championship back in 2006. Ryan hasn’t exactly wowed on the field to start his tenure with Indianapolis, but it looks like he’s finding a way to make his mark as a leader of his new team.

Colts fans will likely want to see better results from Ryan on the field before they praise his leadership skills. Whether he can begin picking up more wins in future contests will determine whether or not Irsay’s comparison holds any truth.