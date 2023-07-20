The sale of the Washington Commanders is now complete as NFL owners approved the transaction that makes a group headed by Josh Harris to be the new owners of the Washington Commanders. Jim Irsay of the Colts was thrilled that the transaction was completed.

Jim Irsay: “We’re very happy.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

That means Daniel Snyder and his family is out of the NFL inner circle. Snyder had been an owner of the team since 1999. His group received $6.05 billion for parting with the Commanders.

The move has the Washington fan base and many of the other NFL owners wiping their collective brow and letting loose with a “phew.” The Snyder tenure had been marked by controversy and many of the problems were laid at the feet of Snyder.

Irsay had been critical of Snyder for several years, and he did not hesitate to display his true feelings after Harris was confirmed as the team's new owner. “We're very happy,” Irsay said.

Harris and Snyder entered into an exclusive agreement May 12, but the NFL's finance committee had issues with the deal. Jim Irsay said the committee wanted to see Harris have more equity in the team and less debt. Once Harris satisfied those issues, he was approved as owner of the team.

Harris' group includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales. Johnson was thrilled to be part of the group and what it meant to the African-American community.

“This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community,” Johnson posted on Twitter. “Talk about God's perfect timing.