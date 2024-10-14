It does not sound like Jim Parsons will reprise the role of Sheldon Cooper in the next Big Bang Theory spin-off after appearing in the Young Sheldon series finale.

Recently, Warner Bros confirmed a Big Bang Theory spin-off for Max. It will feature the returns of Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus from the show.

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Parsons discussed the spin-off. While he conceded that he will “never say never to anything, because life changes so much,” he replied “no” to whether or not he will appear in the show.

“Would I do it in my seventies? Would anyone watch? Well, probably—it'd be like watching a catastrophe,” Parsons added. “One of the things is that it was so special as what it was as what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn’t be that.

“And so why would we be doing it? I don’t know that that’s how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long,” he continued.

So, for now, do not expect Parsons to return in The Big Bang Theory's upcoming spin-off. Young Sheldon provided him a chance to get closure with the character.

Currently, Parsons is promoting his latest Broadway role in Our Town. He plays the Stage Manager in the iconic play, serving as the narrator of the play.

Previously, Parsons made his Broadway debut in The Normal Heart. He also had roles in Harvey, An Act of God, The Boys in the Band, and Mother Play.

Jim Parsons' time in the Big Bang Theory franchise

From September 24, 2007, to May 16, 2019, Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He was one of the lead characters along with Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar).

The series ran for 12 seasons and 279 episodes. It was one of CBS' biggest hit sitcoms and was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.

Parsons' character was the first to receive a spin-off. Young Sheldon depicted the early life of the title character, now portrayed by Iain Armitage.

Young Sheldon ran for seven seasons and 141 episodes. While Armitage took over the role, Parsons returned as an executive producer and the narrator of the series. He had an on-screen role in the series finale alongside his Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik.

A spin-off of Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, is also coming. It will continue the stories of the title characters, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. It will premiere on October 17, 2024, on CBS, taking over Young Sheldon's primetime slot.

Plus, another spin-off is coming, with Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus leading the way. Sussman played Stuart, the owner of the comic book shop in The Big Bang Theory. Lapkus later joined the series as one of his employees, Denise. Posehn played Bert Kibbler, a geologist at Caltech. He is particularly featured in episodes from Seasons 10-12.