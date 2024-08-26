Texas A&M football cannot fully move on from Jimbo Fisher, as they are paying him a historic $77 million buyout, but the program is confidently moving ahead with Mike Elko as their new head coach. The 2013 national champion is still waiting to make his next move following the November firing. He has not lost that coaching itch, however.

“There is only so much you can hunt and fish before you want to get back in,” Fisher told ESPN Radio, via Peter Burns. “I'll be watching a lot of film this year and see if there is the right opportunity for me to get back into it next season.”

Fisher is among the biggest free agents on the HC market, having led the Florida State Seminoles to the pinnacle of the sport a decade ago. His reputation does not sparkle nearly as brightly as it did for the majority of his Tallahassee tenure, though. After dashing to the SEC and signing substantial contract to helm the Aggies, the pressure to achieve success mounted to staggering levels. Fisher did not meet the expectations.

Jimbo Fisher could benefit from a reset

Aside from a 9-1 campaign in 2020, which might have been a bit wonky due to the impact of COVID-19, Texas A&M football has failed to make any legitimate noise over the last few years. The team went 45-25 under Fisher's watch and decided to pull the plug on the marriage, despite inking him to a contract extension before the 2021 season. As Fisher swims in heaping stacks of cash, the Aggies wallow in humiliation.

The Jimbo Fisher Era will produce residual pain from a financial standpoint, but a quick turnaround can at least ease College Station's mental anguish. Though, fans would not mind having the opportunity to trounce the man on the football field if and when he does return to coaching.

Fisher clearly still has a passion for the game and now undoubtedly has something to prove in the eyes of the football-watching public. Can he reestablish himself as a top-tier HC, or is his Florida State dominance destined to be overshadowed by his Texas A&M follies?

Redemption could officially begin for Fisher in 2025, but by his own admission, the preparation process is already underway.