For Pride Month, President Joe Biden hung a Pride flag above the White House on Saturday for an event. The event was about protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, but conservatives were upset about it. They claimed that the President was violating the law by hanging the flag above the White House, per TMZ.

It was the largest ever Pride event hosted by the White House. It was initially scheduled for Thursday, but due to poor air quality from the Canadian forest fires, it was rescheduled for Saturday. Joe Biden's remarks were mostly about protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, especially transgender youth. Conservatives, angry with the event, pointed at something to be mad about. They cited flag code violations because of the Progress Pride Flag hanging between two American Flags.

The U.S. Flag Code violation social media cited was section 7, article (e): how flags should be displayed in public. “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other words, the U.S. Flag needs to be front and center and should take precedent before all others in the U.S. Someone called the event part of the “transgender agenda” that “targeted children” and was marked by the violation of the U.S. Flag Code. Some even want Biden to be held accountable, seriously.

However, the U.S. Flag Code, while technically a federal law, is not enforced. It's more of a recommendation on proper decorum and custom than anything else.