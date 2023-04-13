Lady Gaga will now co-chair the revived President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities under President Joe Biden, according to TMZ. The pop star, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was a vocal supporter of Biden during the 2020 election and performed at his presidential inauguration, so she has a history with the Chief Executive. The new Harley Quinn also previously traveled with the president to support initiatives related to campus sexual assault, making this pairing a little less obscure than you might’ve thought.

The committee, set up in 1982 during Ronald Reagan’s administration, advises the president and heads of cultural agencies on ways to elevate the importance of the arts, including through federal support. Joe Biden issued an executive order in September 2021 to revive the committee, which disbanded during the presidency of Donald Trump.

In addition to Lady Gaga, other high-profile names are on the committee, including actor George Clooney, producer, and author Shonda Rhimes, and art historian and museum director Nora Halpern, among others. Past members of the committee have included Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and actor Kal Penn.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The committee will have the task of promoting the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services, with a focus on advancing equity, accessibility, and opportunity. In 2017, several members of the committee who were appointed by former President Obama resigned in protest of then-President Trump.

Lady Gaga’s appointment to co-chair the committee highlights the role that celebrities can play in promoting the arts and influencing policy. With her extensive experience in the music industry and activism, she is sure to bring a unique perspective to the committee and help advance its mission.