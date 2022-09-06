Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals star in the 2022 NFL season

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals put the NFL on notice last season. In just his second season, Burrow led the team to a trip to the Super Bowl. With this success, many have given their predictions for Joe Burrow in 2022.

Now, as Burrow heads into year three, expectations are sky high for this Bengals team. The group, led by head coach Zac Taylor, is full of some of the game’s most elite young players. They have talent on both sides of the ball, and one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks in Joe Burrow.

The Bengals have already managed to find postseason success. But a big question will be if they can do it again in 2022.

While they made improvements to their roster, so did much of the AFC. Whether it be the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles getting another offseason with Justin Herbert, or several other reasons, the AFC looks to be elite in 2022.

This season looks to be a true battle for the division. But with Joe Burrow at QB1, the Bengals will consistently find themselves in a position where they can compete. As Burrow goes into the season at 100%, he could be in line for a career year.

Three bold predictions for Bengals star Joe Burrow

3. Another trip to the Super Bowl

With Joe Burrow and the Bengals already making one trip to the Super Bowl, it is realistic to believe that they can do it again. While it will be an incredibly difficult task, this team seems capable of making it happen.

The Bengals have made improvements in each season since Burrow stepped in as their franchise piece.

Before going down with a torn ACL in his rookie season, Joe Burrow had a record of 2-7-1.

Burrow bounced back strongly in 2021, taking home Comeback Player of the Year. Along with this, he led the Bengals to a 10-6 record in games that he started while taking them to their first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Bengals have put together a strong young core. The three-headed trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins look to be around for the foreseeable future. Along with this, they have reliable veteran pieces in Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals have put together a reliable unit. Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, and Jessie Bates III put together strong campaigns last season. They look to be able to do it again in 2022.

With strong players on both sides of the ball, and Joe Burrow leading the charge, another trip to the Super Bowl could be in the Bengals’ future.

2. Leading the league in passing yards

Joe Burrow put together a strong campaign in 2022. He finished the year throwing for 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Burrow achieved this statline while playing in just 16 total games.

Now Burrow heads into the 2022 season looking to be fully healthy and ready to push the ball down the field. And he is getting ready to throw to arguably the best pass-catching trio in the NFL. Burrow leading the NFL in passing yards could be a real possibility.

In 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316. Joe Burrow found himself in sixth place.

Throwing to some of the game’s best pass-catchers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, Burrow could find himself yet again competing with some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Last season, in his rookie year, Ja’Marr Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Third-year pass catcher Tee Higgins brought in 74 receptions for 1,091 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

And lastly, Tyler Boyd brought in 67 receptions for 828 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Out of the trio of Chase, Higgins, and Boyd, only Chase appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals. If all of them can stay healthy, and Burrow appears in every game, leading the NFL in passing yards could be an easily obtainable goal for the quarterback.

1. Less than 10 turnovers

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL. While they take their time with the ball, they still look for the big play regularly.

With the Bengals’ willingness to push the ball down the field, leads to occasional turnovers. Burrow has also dealt with fumbles throughout his career.

Over his first two seasons, Burrow has thrown 19 interceptions and lost eight fumbles. This brings him to 27 turnovers throughout his career.

It is worth noting that during his rookie season, while Burrow played in just 10 games, prior to being hurt he threw just five interceptions.

Burrow has already shown that he is reliable with the ball. He led the NFL in completion percentage last season. Expecting him to finish the season with less than 10 turnovers is a lofty prediction, but Burrow could do it.