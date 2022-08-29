The Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed a terrific 2021 season. They won the AFC North and proceeded to upset the odds during the playoffs. After pulling off a number of impressive postseason victories, they were finally defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. Nevertheless, the Bengals feel confident heading into 2022. And quarterback Joe Burrow, who emerged as a star last year, could be on the verge of a 2022 MVP campaign.

Joe Burrow’s greatest enemy entering the year is health. He features the talent to be a top-tier quarterback. But he’s already dealt with a number of injuries throughout his short NFL career. Additionally, Burrow had been sidelined during the preseason after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. But he recently posted an image to his social media with the caption, “Go Time,” per si.com. The Bengals believe Joe Burrow is ready to roll with the regular season right around the corner.

And if Burrow stays healthy, he will have an opportunity to take home MVP honors. Here are 3 reasons why he will win the 2022 NFL MVP.

3 reasons Joe Burrow will win 2022 NFL MVP

The Burrow-Chase connection

One of Tom Brady’s most memorable seasons came when Randy Moss was on the New England Patriots. In fact, just about the entire time Moss was on the Patriots was special given his connection with Brady. Quarterbacks can have the most talent in the world, but they tend to play even better when they have a favorite target.

For Joe Burrow, that target is Ja’Marr Chase.

The QB-WR duo were teammates during their time at LSU. The Bengals noticed their chemistry in college and opted to pair them up together in the professional ranks. And so far, that strategy has panned out nicely.

Chase enjoyed a special 2021 season. He recorded 13 receiving touchdowns to go along with over 1,400 yards through the air. He also reeled in 18 receptions.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr chase seemed to be on the same page throughout the year. They are a dynamic duo without question. As good as 2021 was, they might both be in store for even better 2022 seasons.

Offensive line

Joe Burrow led the league in sacks last year. But it was not his fault. The Bengals featured one of the worst offensive lines in football.

Cincinnati entered the offseason with a plan to upgrade the O-Line. They signed Ted Karras and Alex Cappa early in the offseason. They had no intention of wasting time and immediately upgraded Burrow’s protection.

The Bengals later made a crucial addition by bringing in former Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins. The 29-year old is regarded as one of the better offensive lineman in the sport and could be the difference maker for the Bengals O-Line in 2022.

Cincinnati made a few more moves and now project to have a decent O-Line at the very least. If Burrow was able to post a tremendous season last year with virtually no protection, one can only imagine how well he will play with a capable offensive front.

Joe Burrow’s ceiling

The final reason Joe Burrow will win the MVP is his individual potential.

We discussed his connection with Chase and the O-Line. But in the end, it comes down to his progression as a player. Burrow was destined to become a strong NFL QB out of college. After an injury-shortened 2020 campaign, he came roaring back with over 4,600 yards passing and 34 touchdowns last year.

And if he continues to progress like many believe he can, Burrow is going to put up an incredible stat line in 2022.

Joe Burrow is on track to win his first MVP award in 2022.