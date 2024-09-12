Joe Burrow's ex-girlfriend is Olivia Holzmacher. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU.

While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year and leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. In 2022, Burrow led the Bengals to a 12-4 record and earned his lone Pro Bowl appearance. Cincinnati returned to the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on a last-second field goal.

Prior to the 2023 season, he signed a huge contract extension that helped increase Burrow's net worth to $50 million. However, a wrist injury cut his 2023 season short. It was around this time that Burrow appears to have broken up with longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

However, one of the people responsible for his form is definitely his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. Let's take a deep dive into Olivia Holzmacher and her previous relationship with Joe Burrow.

Who is Joe Burrow's ex-girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher)

Interestingly enough, unlike many of his NFL colleagues, Burrow got together with his significant other before he was actually in the league. According to Page Six, the pair actually met in 2017, or at least that is when they were first linked together.

There was no proof before Holzmacher started sharing the pair's moments on her Instagram page, now followed by over 157,000 people. The first post of the pair together was back in 2017 as the quarterback was leaving Ohio State.

Holzmacher is an alum of Ohio State and was with Burrow even after he transferred to LSU to get more playing time. The pair's life is well-documented on Holzmacher's Instagram page.

In terms of Holzmacher herself, she was born in April 1997. Interestingly enough, she was born just outside of Cincinnati, where her longtime ex-boyfriend earns his NFL paycheck. The pair were both majoring in the same subject at Ohio State.

Burrow, of course, ended up playing football, but his significant other at the time actually remained in school until she completed her degree. She studied data analytics and, according to an interview she gave, she was very excited to get her career on track after graduating in 2019.

Now, she works in Cincinnati as a senior process specialist and analyst for The Kroger Company. Her LinkedIn page also states that before working in her field, Holzmacher was actually a supervisor in a gym in Ohio. Clearly, she was never eager to leave her home state, and it must have been amazing for her when her hometown Bengals drafted Burrow.

Olivia Holzmacher and Joe Burrow's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher)

When it comes to the pair, as said above, they were never shy to show their affection over social media. After the first post in 2017, most of Olivia Holzmacher's posts were about the couple, including an emotional one when the Bengals drafted Burrow in 2020.

She posted a picture on Instagram of the couple together and had this caption: “Tonight a new chapter starts! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime.” However, she deleted the post recently for obvious reasons.

Prior to the 2023 season, Holzmacher even posted a photo on Instagram that indicated a possible engagement, although this was never confirmed.

While it appears that the couple broke up months ago, no reasons for the move were made public. As for Burrow's current love life, there was a rumor of him “hooking up” with an OnlyFans model that posts under the name of BabyDoll, but he does not appear to be in a serious relationship.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Joe Burrow's ex-girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.