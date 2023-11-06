The NBC Sports SNF broadcast crew revealed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow normally sleeps at an unusually early hour.

It seems the secret to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's success lies in his unusually early bedtime habit.

The NBC Sports broadcast crew revealed Joe Burrow hits the sack at 8 p.m. E.T. during the NFL season, per The Spun's Andrew Hollerman.

Television viewers couldn't believe what they heard. They soon chimed in on Joe Burrow's early sleeping habit on social media.

“so Joe Burrow is up 3 hrs past his widdle bedtime,” one fan tweeted.

“So what they're saying is that Burrow has a bedtime, like a child? Did I hear that right?” another fan reacted.

Obviously, Joe Burrow has to stay awake way past his 8 p.m. bedtime whenever the Bengals play on primetime. On that note, they haven't lost in six straight primetime games.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand with 348 yards, 2 TDs in win over Bills: "Just got to continue to get better"https://t.co/f5hqgtbSLM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 6, 2023

It's safe to assume Burrow slept past midnight considering he and his teammates are still wired after their hard-earned 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. He will resume his normal 8 p.m. bedtime habit the rest of the week.

Joe Burrow's discipline has paid huge dividends. He completed 31 of 44 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' fourth straight victory. Burrow's recent success prompted Skip Bayless to say he's the “closest thing to (Tom) Brady.” It's hard to argue with Bayless on that one.

Burrow isn't the only big-name NFL star who hits the sack early. Los Angeles Rams rookie wideout Puka Nacua sleeps between 9:00 pm and 9:30 p.m. No wonder Nacua's NFL career has gotten off to a tremendous start.

Perhaps other NFL players can take a hint from Joe Burrow's early bedtime routine and follow suit.