EGOT singer John Legend said he's currently taking a break from social media, Yahoo Life reported.

Legend said, “I used to be on social media a lot more than I am now. I generally post more on Instagram and some on TikTok, but I kind of stopped posting on Twitter,” he told the site.

He added that he now finds the platform, now known as X, as “a little too toxic.”

The generally unflappable star added, “After a while, having that much transparency between you and your audience — not just coming from you, but also coming to you — all the incoming [discourse], it was just a lot. After a while, I was just like, ‘You know, I don't need that.' And it's truly better for my mental health. I just found it better for my mental health to stay away.”

The singer claims that there isn't much that stresses him on a daily basis.

“It's not because I'm some master meditator or something like that. I'm built this way. I've been like this my whole life and I'm probably more calm now just with experience,” he stated.

John Legend's home life consists of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and four children: Luna, 7; Miles, 5; Esti, 8 months; and Wren, 4 months.

“Chrissy loves chaos,” he remarked, speaking about his model and celebrity cookbook author wife.

“And not only is it us, but we have friends over at the house all the time. We have people that work with us, nannies, all kinds of folks in the house all the time. We love to cook for people, we love to be social and we love to entertain. We like that kind of chaos.”

Just not social media chaos.