As far as legends go, John Lennon is included on that list. When it comes to his solo career, the man had HITS. Let's look at the best.

John Lennon, the enigmatic and visionary artist, left an indelible mark on music history that extended far beyond his years with The Beatles. Following the band's breakup in 1970, Lennon embarked on a solo career that showcased his evolution as a songwriter, musician, and social commentator. His solo career was a testament to his enduring creativity and musical prowess. Only a select few get it right when they embark on their solo journey (Justin Timberlake, Swae Lee, Harry Styles), and Lennon certainly knocked it out of the park with his sensational tunes.

In the aftermath of the Beatles' dissolution, Lennon gifted the world a treasure trove of timeless classics, each bearing his distinctive voice and unfiltered introspection. Let's delve into the catalog of John Lennon's post-Beatles era and celebrate his greatest musical achievements.

“Imagine” (1971):

An anthem for peace and unity, “Imagine” stands as one of Lennon's most iconic solo compositions. Released in 1971, the song's simple yet powerful lyrics envision a world without borders, religions, or possessions. Its universal message resonates across generations, solidifying Lennon's status as a musical visionary and an advocate for global harmony. “Imagine” remains a timeless masterpiece, serving as a testament to Lennon's ability to transcend the boundaries of popular music.

“Working Class Hero” (1970):

A departure from the utopian themes of “Imagine,” “Working Class Hero” is a raw and introspective ballad that speaks to Lennon's working-class roots. Released on his debut solo album, the song paints a stark picture of societal expectations and critiques the constraints imposed on individuals by class structures. With its unapologetic lyrics and acoustic simplicity, Lennon showcases a more vulnerable side, establishing himself as a socially conscious artist unafraid to challenge the status quo.

“Instant Karma!” (1970):

Recorded and released within ten days, “Instant Karma!” is a testament to Lennon's spontaneity and creative energy. The song, featuring a lively piano riff and infectious energy, captures the essence of the counterculture movement of the '70s. Its rapid production mirrored the urgency of the message it conveyed – a call to take responsibility for one's actions. Lennon's ability to infuse a sense of urgency into his music showcased his adaptability and unyielding commitment to artistic expression.

“Jealous Guy” (1971):

A poignant ballad that reveals Lennon's vulnerability, “Jealous Guy” offers a glimpse into the complexities of his personal life. Originally written during The Beatles' turbulent “White Album” sessions, the song explores themes of love, remorse, and self-reflection. Its haunting melody and introspective lyrics provide a stark contrast to the more politically charged songs of the era, highlighting Lennon's multifaceted approach to songwriting.

“Mother” (1970):

The opening track of Lennon's debut solo album, “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band,” “Mother” is an emotionally charged exploration of loss and abandonment. Stripped down to its rawest form, the song delves into Lennon's tumultuous relationship with his parents and the lingering impact of childhood trauma. With its stark piano chords and unfiltered vocals, “Mother” showcases Lennon's willingness to confront his inner demons head-on, creating a cathartic experience for both the artist and the listener.

“Watching the Wheels” (1980):

As Lennon retreated from the spotlight to focus on family life in the late '70s, “Watching the Wheels” emerged as a reflective piece on his newfound domesticity. Released on the posthumous album “Double Fantasy,” the song addresses Lennon's withdrawal from the music industry and the public eye. Its laid-back melody and introspective lyrics offer a glimpse into Lennon's contentment with a quieter existence, underscoring his resilience and evolving perspective on fame.

“Mind Games” (1973):

“Mind Games” serves as a testament to Lennon's fascination with psychology and mind exploration. The title track of his 1973 album, the song weaves together intricate wordplay and a melodic arrangement that reflects Lennon's experimentation with different musical styles. With its cryptic lyrics and layered instrumentation, “Mind Games” showcases Lennon's versatility as a songwriter and his constant quest for artistic innovation.

Conclusion

John Lennon's legacy extends far beyond his role in The Beatles, resonating through the powerful narratives and melodies of his post-Beatles discography. His solo career became a canvas for his introspection, activism, and unfiltered expression, creating a musical legacy that continues to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide. Each song from this period stands as a testament to Lennon's multifaceted artistry, showcasing his ability to transcend musical boundaries and touch the human soul with his raw honesty and unwavering commitment to social change. As we celebrate Lennon's greatest post-Beatles hits, we honor not just the musician but the visionary whose messages of peace, love, and self-reflection remain as relevant and impactful today as they were during his lifetime.