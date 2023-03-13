Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

On a night that saw Ke Huy Quan take the Best Supporting Award home and Angela Bassett lose the Academy Award to Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Kimmel’s question to Malala at the Oscars is shaping up to be one of its big moments for all the wrong reasons. For her part, the Nobel Peace Prize winner dropped the mic on the host and showed everyone why you shouldn’t mess with a woman of her caliber.

@jimmykimmel asks @Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” “I only talk about peace.” #Oscars #Oscars95 @ABC @GMA

pic.twitter.com/UTGOfydsns — Brian P. Johnson 🇺🇸❤️💙💛🇺🇦 (@SuperboyJohnson) March 13, 2023

Upon reaching Malala’s seat in the crowd, Kimmel proceeds to ask her a question from someone who sent it from Brooklyn, New York. Reading his card, Kimmel asked the Pakistani human rights and education advocate whether Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine. The moment in question involved the former One Direction singer allegedly spitting on Pine while the former was watching the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. The video itself went viral as Styles was seen somehow seen landing what looked like spit on his seatmate, which happened to be the Star Trek actor.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After hearing the question as the audience starts to laugh, Malala dropped a simple one-liner that ended the topic right then and there. “I only talk about peace,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said. At that instant, the Oscars crowd started laughing at the witty response, prompting Kimmel to say that answer makes her who she is.

Just recently, Chris Pine went on record to say that Styles did not spit on him while the two were attending the said film festival. Even if that’s the case, people felt let down by the utter crassness of Kimmel’s question to someone of Malala’s reputation. In any case, it seemed that the latter had the final word in that epic encounter at the Oscars