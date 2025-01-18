It's hard to compete when your wife is the most-decorated gymnast Olympic gymnast in history.

While on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, Johnathan Owens, who is a safety for the Chicago Bears, was asked who is the better athlete between him and his wife, Simone Biles. Without hesitation, Owens proclaimed that Biles was the better athlete.

“I’m not doing no backflips. Nah,” the Chicago Bears safety said as they both began hysterically laughing.

The next question in the series of rapid-fire questions, was who is the better cheerleader? Biles pointed to Owens immediately.

“Jonathan, he knows more and he really pays attention,” she said. “After the first half, I lose track of the game.”

Owens agreed but just having her there is more than enough.

“She'll hear everybody else yelling and she'll be like, ‘What happened,' ” Owens joked. “But you know, it's the thought that counts, I love it.”

Simone Biles and Johnathan Owens after viral interview

In 2023, the couple went viral for their interview on The Pivot podcast

hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder,

where Owens referred to himself as the “catch” in their relationship.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said.

Another part of the interview that rubbed fans the wrong way was when the NFL star revealed that he didn't know who Biles was when they met on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

“So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ … I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” Owens said.

Fans were quick to voice their frustration at Owens with many making snide comments that they never knew who he was until Biles started to date him.

“Look at the guy who is known ONLY for being SIMONE BILES'S HUSBAND,” a fan wrote.

However, a year later some on the internet saw that the criticism that they were giving Biles was not productive to the situation.

“Ima hold y'alls hand when I say this,” the fan began. “Simone Biles is married to that man. Y'all holding on to what he said in that podcast over a year later isn’t as supportive as you think is. Your refusal to listen to her and respect the marriage is giving more bullying, than support.”

Nearly a year later, Biles was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she defended her husband's comment which she claimed was misinterpreted.

“He never said I wasn't a catch,” Biles clarified. “He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”

“I thought it was hilarious what people were saying divorce him, divorce him. All of this crazy stuff. And, like, he doesn't even like to say divorce. So I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings,” she said.

Biles revealed that she got emotional over the situation, “Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I'm like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?'”

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never.”

Regardless of what fans have said in the past, the relationship is going strong as Biles has been going viral for her customized game day outfits and he supported the Olympian in Paris last summer.