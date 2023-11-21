Actor Jon Hamm talks about his plastic nipples and piercings in the new season of Fargo that debuts on FX November 21.

Actor Jon Hamm talked recently about…nipples.

As weird as it sounds, it was quite revealing, according to Variety. And it all makes sense, considering the conversation was about fake nipples for Season 5 of Fargo, which the actor stars in.

Jon Hamm's fake nipples for Fargo Season 5

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” Hamm shared. “The crew doesn't get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nipplelogist.”

All of this was brought to light at the Fargo Season 5 premiere screening and panel that took place at Nya Studios on November 15.

The new season premieres November 21 on FX. It stars Juno Temple as Dorthy “Dot” Lyon, a housewife in Minnesota with some dark secrets. Roy Tillman (Hamm) found her, and some of her secrets will be revealed.

Showrunner Noah Hawley said, regarding the nipple rings, “We all live in Tiger King America.”

The new series will define “Minnesota Nice,” Hawley reveals, which Fargo is based on.

“This idea that in polite society, people don't know how to bend,” Hawley said. “They just break because they're putting git all down and putting on this brave face. And, of course, they become these passive-aggressive people. But I look around, and I don't see a lot of passive-aggressive anymore. I see a of aggressive aggression.”

To get a glimpse of Jon Hamm's nipples — er, FAKE nipples, be sure to tune in to FX on November 21.