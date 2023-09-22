Ellie Kemper, known for her role in “The Office,” recently opened up about her unique connection to fellow actor Jon Hamm, People reports. The two stars go way back to their high school days, where Hamm was Kemper's drama teacher.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's “Andy Cohen Live,” Kemper shared details about their intriguing history. She revealed that she first met Jon Hamm when she was in the ninth grade, as he had returned to their high school to teach drama for a year. Kemper playfully recalled that Hamm was “the youngest teacher by far” and, with a smile, mentioned that he was “not bad-looking.”

Host Andy Cohen chimed in, insisting that Jon Hamm is “great-looking,” and both agreed that he is, in fact, “dreamy.” Kemper described Hamm as a generous and selfless person, recounting an instance when she reached out to him for her one-person comedy show in Los Angeles. Despite his fame from “Mad Men,” Hamm attended her show, leading to a reconnection between the two.

Jon Hamm has also praised Ellie Kemper's talent and work ethic. In a 2015 interview on the “Today Show,” he commended both Ellie and her sister, Carrie Kemper, as diligent students with remarkable talent. Their careers in the entertainment industry, he noted, serve as proof of their dedication.

The teacher-student duo later collaborated on the 2011 comedy hit “Bridesmaids” and Kemper's post-“Office” series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” cementing their bond both personally and professionally. Their enduring connection and shared journey from high school to Hollywood have solidified their friendship in the entertainment industry.