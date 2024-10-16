During the Jonas Brothers' recent The Tour show in Prague, Nick Jonas left the stage after a laser pointer scare.

At one point in the concert, a laser pointer was aimed at Nick Jonas. As he ran off the stage, he made the timeout gesture used by coaches in sports. He ran as fast as humanly possible to avoid any disaster.

Luckily, nothing seems to have occurred after the laser pointer scare at the Jonas Brothers concert in Prague. According to one fan, they came back on stage and performed “BB Good.”

It was certainly a scary moment for the band. Clearly, Nick took the situation very seriously and got out of harm's way. Hopefully, this is the last time that something like this happens at one of their shows.

The Jonas Brothers Tour

Currently, the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to conclude their tour on October 16 in Kraków, Poland. This will mark the conclusion of their tour after over 100 shows.

The tour originally began on August 12, 2023, after their five-night Broadway residency. The Broadway shows were held from March 14-18, 2023, with the band playing one of their albums in full each night.

Now, their current tour celebrates all of their past albums. They incorporate songs from each of their albums during each show, playing all of their first five albums in their entirety.

Who are they?

The Jonas Brothers are a pop-rock band who first gained notoriety with their Disney Channel roles. The brother starred in an episode of Hannah Montana before later starring in the Camp Rock series.

Eventually, the brothers got their own Disney Channel series, Jonas, which aired for two seasons and 34 episodes. Its run lasted from May 2, 2009, to October 3, 2010, before being canceled.

After reprising their roles in the Camp Rock sequel, The Final Jam, they left Disney Channel. The band went on an extended hiatus in 2013, with the three brothers embarking on various solo careers.

Nearly six years later, the band reunited in 2019. They released their first single in years, “Sucker,” on March 1, 2019. The single led to the release of their Happiness Begins album on June 7, 2019.

Since then, the band has embarked on three headlining tours, including the Remember This Tour from 2021-22. They have also performed a Las Vegas residency in 2022 ahead of their Broadway stay.

The Jonas Brothers also released a second album since their reunion, The Album, on May 12, 2023. It features hit songs like “Waffle House” and “Wings.”