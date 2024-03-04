Troubled MCU actor Jonathan Majors appeared at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards.
Majors was out and about Sunday since his guilty verdict for reckless assault and harassment. This is before his sentencing, which is in April, Deadline reports.
Actress and model Meagan Good attended with him as they walked the event's red carpet. It was held in Los Angeles at the Centennial Room at the Athletic Club.
Actress @MeaganGood x actor #JonathanMajors arrive at @theaafca Special Achievement Awards in L.A.
🎥: @NitecastMedia pic.twitter.com/fgEL0aohIw
— Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) March 3, 2024
The awards are for the African American Film Critics Association, which honors excellence. Beyond Majors, the event included guests Skye P. Marshall, Boris Kodjoe, Roxanne Avent, and Isaac G. Bryan.
About Jonathan Majors' guilty verdict
Majors was a massive star in the MCU universe as Kang the Conqueror. He was expected to be the next biggest character in the franchise. However, he was dropped by Marvel.
He also starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and Loki season two. Along with Marvel, his publicity firm, the Lede Company, and managers at Management 360 also dropped him. Plus, Searchlight Features removed his film, Magazine Dreams, from its release date.
The actor faced four charges of assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment from March 25 of last year, when he dialed 911 and said he found his partner, Grace Jabbari, unconscious, THR reports.
According to Jabbari, the actor caused injuries during an altercation in a car hours before. He apparently snatched her phone, grabbed her arm and right hand. While doing so, he twisted her forearm and struck her head, all in an attempt to get her cell.
Jonathan Majors appeared as if all was well at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards. That will probably change for him when sentencing happens on April 8.