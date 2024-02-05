Her performance is what made this Grammys especially memorable.

What a night at the Grammys. Drama (Killer Mike arrest), megastars (e.g. Taylor Swift), and legends — like Joni Mitchell.

She was in attendance and performed for the first time at the awards show in Los Angeles. And it did not disappoint.

Joni Mitchell's performance at the Grammys

The iconic singer performed the song Both Sides Now with Brandi Carlile. Carlile said of her, prior to her coming out on stage, “The matriarch of imagination, a true renaissance woman, my hero and yours.”

It was a moving performance from the 80-year-old. She nearly died from a brain aneurysm in 2015, so it was fantastic to hear her in good form. It was a solid performance and brought many to tears.

It began with a piano playing in the dark, and then Mitchell emerged. She sat on a big, regal-looking chair, wearing a beret. Though her soprano wasn't there, it didn't matter.

From her second album, the song Both Sides Now is what won her an award for Best Folk Performance in 1969, Rolling Stone reported. It was originally released after her 25th birthday in 1968 and is a song by Judy Collins. According to TIME, it's “a song of experience penned by a young woman wise beyond her years, who'd already been married, divorced, and given up a child for adoption.”

This year, she won a Grammy for Best Folk Album for her live album, Joni Mitchell at Newport. It's her 10th win in her lifetime.

Let's hope this is somewhat of a comeback for the iconic musician. After taking the big stage at the Grammys, she may soon be open to more music and performances. We can only hope.