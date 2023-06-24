With Aaron Rodgers now on the New York Jets, Jordan Love has been given the keys to the Green Bay Packers quarterback room. As Love prepares to begin his tenure as the Packers starting quarterback, he has sought out some intriguing help.

Love was recently featured in a picture with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson. The man formerly known as Ochocinco seems to be helping Love get up to speed for his Green Bay challenge.

Johnson knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Over his 11-year NFL career, Johnson was nominated to six Pro Bowls and earned two All-Pro nods. He caught 766 passes for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Love certainly doesn't have that NFL experience yet. Behind Rodgers on the depth chart, Love hasn't had much opportunity to prove himself in Green Bay. The quarterback has appeared in just 10 games at the NFL level, going 0-1 as a starter. Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Despite his inexperience, the Packers clearly believe in Love. Green Bay invested a first-round pick on him back in 2020. They felt comfortable trading Rodgers knowing they had Love waiting in the wings. But now the spotlight is on him and Love must succeed in his elevated role.

Chad Johnson believes he can. Watching Love in person, the former lights out WR has a clear view of what the Packers are getting at starting quarterback. He might not be Aaron Rodgers, but Love has been getting plenty of hype as he begins his Green Bay takeover.