Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers squad are struggling to get close to striking distance in any of their games this season. A lot of it had to do with their inability to notch many yards for their squad during their game against the Minnesota Vikings. When that scenario happens, it is often the quarterback that gets the blame. Jordan Love anticipated all of this after falling short to Kirk Cousins and in their previous games, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Obviously, not good enough. It's been pretty average to start. You got highs and lows. Myself, I got too bumpy right now and I need to find consistency in my play. I'm able to make every play, go to the right place, and put the ball in our play. It has got to be more consistent for me. I think that what is lacking from me,” were the points of improvements that Jordan Love outlined so that he could turn Matt LaFleur and the Packers season around.

Against the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings, Love was not good at being efficient. The Packers quarterback had attempted 41 passes out of the pocket but only completed 24 of them. Moreover, this only got the team 229 passing yards from the supposed engine of their offense. Their five out of 14 third-down efficiency along with 16 first downs to Minnesota's 24 prove how difficult of a time he has been having.

There is a lot to be desired in Love's game. But, all of that might be a symptom of the huge dent Aaron Rodgers left on the team. Will Love be able to develop like him?