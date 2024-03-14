What comes to mind when you think about the city of Louisville, Kentucky? For many, bourbon whiskey and the infamous Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs are the first two things. For Toronto Raptors forward Jordan Nwora, home is the best way to describe Derby City.
Well, Nwora's real home is actually Buffalo, New York, as that's where he grew up with his parents and three siblings. If you really want to get technical, Toronto has been his home ever since he was traded to the Raptors this season. However, there is always this saying among people who are from Louisville that when you spend a prolonged period of time there, it will always feel like home, no matter where you end up in life.
“To this day, I go back to Louisville as much as possible,” Nwora told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It will always be a second home for me and hold a special place in my heart.”
Nwora and his ties to the city of Louisville run deeper than the fact that he spent three years with the Louisville Basketball program. This city, this way of life, presented him with the opportunity to pursue his ultimate dream in life: making it to the NBA.
“Growth takes time, and time offers opportunity,” Nwora continued. “My college experience was great. The fans, the atmosphere, my brothers on the team — we were such a close-knit family. I couldn't have imagined myself anywhere else but Louisville, even with all the changes that happened.”
The fallout from Rick Pitino's departure
Of course, anyone who knows a thing or two about college basketball over the last decade definitely understands what the former Louisville Cardinal is alluding to regarding all the changes that occurred. Nwora was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and committed to the Cards to play for Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino.
This never happened.
Pitino was ousted by the university ahead of the 2017-18 season, Nwora's freshman year, due to the coach's alleged involvement in a pay-for-play scandal at the federal level involving Adidas. Louisville Athletics and university sources confirmed to ClutchPoints that a decision to move on from Pitino in 2017 was made by the school's Board of Trustees even before he was allowed to present his side of the story. With Pitino out as head coach, Nwora began his freshman season lost and, not knowing what the future held, his dreams of making the NBA slowly disappeared in the dark clouds that surrounded Louisville Basketball.
Even with all the noise surrounding Pitino and the state of the program, Nwora continued to work on his craft every day, making the most of the small opportunities he saw during his freshman year. The summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons, Nwora really focused on his perimeter shooting and natural scoring abilities, attributes that were unlocked when Chris Mack took over the reigns of the Louisville Basketball program with his staff of Luke Murray, Mike Pegues, and Dino Gaudio.
“Hard work pays off. That has to be my biggest takeaway looking back on everything that happened,” Nwora said. “My freshman year, I barely played. I then made that jump my sophomore year after spending all summer in the gym, and then I was able to make the biggest jump in my basketball career going into my junior season. And to do so with different coaching staffs each year was tough too.
“All that adversity helped me realize that if I want something, I have to be willing to sacrifice everything for it instead of relying on others. As cliche as it may sound, hard work really does pay off.”
The most points by a Cardinal since @Specter_Smit on March 14, 2014 (42) and the most in a road game since Butch Beard on January 14, 1967 (41) 💯#GoCards pic.twitter.com/NIwm9AWKZM
— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) January 31, 2020
From his freshman season to his sophomore season, Nwora increased his scoring average from 5.7 points to 17.0 points per game, becoming the face of the Louisville Basketball program in Mack's first season on the sidelines. During the 2019-20 season, his junior year, Nwora scored at least 20 points in six of the team's first eight games, including a 22-point, 12-rebound performance against No. 4 Michigan. The Cards were ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2013, the year they went on to win the NCAA Tournament.
COVID-19 ends Louisville's championship dreams
Championship.
This was the one word everyone, including Nwora, echoed heading into the 2019-20 season. The only goal within the walls of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, Louisville Basketball's practice facility, was to raise another banner.
Three gigantic Final Four logos were showcased in sequential order from left to right on one of the walls of the practice facility, each one representing Louisville's three championships in 1980, 1986, and 2013. On the far right was the grayed-out logo of the 2020 Final Four, which was set to be played in Atlanta, Georgia.
A terrific junior season for Nwora not only had him on NBA teams' radars, but it also had Louisville at the forefront of every other program's mind ahead of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Nwora and Louisville were in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the ACC Tournament less than a week before Selection Sunday. The path to claiming the ACC Tournament championship began with a battle against Syracuse, whom the Cards had defeated during the regular season. Then came March 11, 2020, a day that changed the trajectory of Nwora's career, the Louisville Basketball program, and life around the world.
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. Lives were prematurely taken, and the entire economic balance of our world disappeared in an instant. It was no surprise to see the basketball season and tournament canceled, yet Nwora and the Louisville Basketball program were left frozen in place as if Medusa from Greek mythology had turned everyone to stone.
This was it: the end of Nwora's college career.
“My teammates, coaches, all the managers — everyone in the program cared. That meant something to me and stood out compared to every other team we ever faced,” Nwora explained to ClutchPoints while reflecting on his collegiate career. “Sure, everyone wants to win, but we had that special connection my final year at Louisville that’s really hard to describe. That’s why I wish we had the NCAA Tournament to prove what we were about.
“The coaching staff, especially Coach Mack, really put their faith in me to take that next step when they took over the program. That gave me a lot of confidence to just be the player I knew I could be one day. Everyone in that locker room was always on the same page, and we all grew up as young men together up until the pandemic started. I had a great time.”
The abrupt end to the 2019-20 season threw a wrench in the plans for Louisville Basketball's future. Aside from the assistant coaches on staff during the 2019-20 season, the backbone of this program featured a plethora of top-tier talent. The Cards had arguably the best strength and conditioning program in the country, a top-of-the-line scouting team, advanced analytical insight on player development, and a recruiting program that was set up to pursue the best high school players in the country.
For the first time since the 2013 National Championship Game, Louisville Basketball finally had a vision and a positive direction it was trending in. This future vanished like dust in the wind with the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which would've no doubt ended the way the program and Nwora imagined dating back to the summer prior.
“I definitely believe that if we played that tournament, it was ours for the taking. I 100 percent believe that,” Nwora adamantly confirmed. “You know, if we got to play in that tournament, there was a good chance we were winning it. I know we were primed to make a big run, at the very least. But everything happens for a reason.
“The pandemic changed the landscape and future not only for Louisville but for a lot of the top programs around the country. Although we are in a bit of a rough patch right now, we will get through it. Louisville as a program has faced adversity before, even when I was there, and everyone got through it to the point where we were No. 1 in the country again. I definitely believe we will see Louisville at the top of the college basketball world again in no time simply because you can’t hold a program this great down forever.”
Jordan Nwora's road to the NBA amid the pandemic
Since the pandemic and the resumption of collegiate athletics, nothing has been the same for Louisville Basketball. A team comprised of senior leaders and upperclassmen with a championship agenda never got the chance to compete for a banner. From there, Louisville was sent into a frenzy. Chris Mack, who had led the team to a 44-21 record during his first two seasons with an appearance at No. 1 in the AP Poll, was practically forced out by an incompetent athletic department with its own agendas during the 2021-22 season.
While the street goes both ways, in terms of the athletic department letting the coaching staff do their jobs and the coaching staff living up to their potential, Mack was thrown into a very awkward position as the successor to Pitino. Inheriting a program that was already under investigation by the NCAA and working for an athletic department that was being watched by the FBI resulted in Mack never truly being granted freedom by his superiors. The breaking point for the highly successful head coach ultimately came during the 2021-22 season, as the continuous monitoring and hovering over his shoulder by an inexperienced athletic department that took over through the years took its toll for both parties.
As Louisville Basketball sank to a point of no return with the leadership in place, a spot they currently find themselves in today, Nwora began his journey to the NBA. With everything going on as a result of the pandemic, there was a much different feel to the NBA Draft Combine and how player evaluations were conducted. Even things as simple as meeting with teams and working out to showcase abilities were met with rules and regulations the size of a Merriam-Webster dictionary.
This did not deter Nwora from pursuing his goal of being drafted into the NBA and becoming the first Louisville Cardinal to be drafted since Ray Spalding in 2018 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. Nwora ended up being drafted 45th overall in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, and he was immediately placed in a position to be part of a winning organization. Much like the mindset he was used to with Louisville, expectations for the Bucks were at an all-time high entering the 2020-21 NBA season.
“I think in my rookie season, the biggest adjustment was the physicality and pace of the game in the league versus college. Obviously, going from college to being on the best team in the NBA at the time in the Milwaukee Bucks, it was a big jump just in terms of competitiveness,” Nwora mentioned. “Just stepping into that atmosphere of winning by any means necessary right away during my rookie year.
“Off the court, there wasn’t that big of a change. I’ve been away from home for some years. Going to Milwaukee was super similar to living at home in Buffalo. Compared to other first-year players, I’d have to say I had it easy in terms of the adjustments to life given all the similarities there.”
A championship at last
A lot of focus was put on development and aiding the team as a whole in practice during his rookie season. Although he only played in 30 total games during his rookie campaign, Nwora saw his first NBA season conclude the way he envisioned his collegiate career ending: winning a championship.
The Bucks claimed their first title since 1971 during the 2020-21 season. For Nwora, this championship was a dream come true, given that he dreamed about this moment as a kid. It also provided him with the sense of closure he never got with the way things ended in Louisville.
Drafted 45th overall out of Louisville in 2020… & now NBA CHAMPION in Year 1!
First-time champ with the @Bucks… Jordan Nwora! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/KN9wlVczy3
— NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021
“Obviously, that Louisville team we were both a part of — we felt like we had a really good shot at winning the whole thing,” Nwora declared. “A top-10 team the whole season, and that mindset since the preseason of winning; it all just stuck with us. It was tough how everything ended, but I always keep the mindset that everything happens for a reason. That’s not only true in basketball, but in life.
“College didn’t end the way I had imagined, but I was able to still get drafted to the right team, and winning that championship in Year 1 was really gratifying. Not many players in this league can say they are NBA champions. Regardless of my role, I was able to say that after my first year. It definitely means a lot, especially since I never had that chance to do so my final year at Louisville.”
A walking bucket.
30 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/vtLbicYPFu
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 9, 2021
Following a rookie season that ended in a championship, Nwora continued to work on his game during the offseason, really focusing on becoming a 3-and-D player on the wing who could make a difference off the bench. In a total of 62 games during his second NBA season, 13 of which he started in, Nwora ended up averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in roughly 19.1 minutes per game for the Bucks. Although they were unable to defend their championship, Milwaukee seemed to unlock Nwora as a scoring option on their bench.
New beginnings with Pacers
Then came the 2022-23 season, a year in which the trajectory of Nwora's career changed yet again. Beginning his third season with the Bucks, Nwora was traded to the Indiana Pacers ahead of the trade deadline in what turned out to be a four-team mega-deal that sent superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. Nwora, along with Serge Ibaka and George Hill, were sent to Indiana as part of this deal. Initially, there was no telling as to what the former Louisville Cardinal star's role would look like with the Pacers — that is if they were even going to keep him.
Just under two hours north of Louisville, Nwora was able to hold onto a roster spot with the Pacers, putting together the best stretch of games during his young career. In 24 total games to finish off the 2022-23 season, Nwora averaged 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the perimeter with Indiana. Finally, Nwora was given the opportunity he so desperately craved to prove that he belonged in the NBA.
Jordan Nwora dropped a regular season franchise-record 2⃣5⃣ points in the second quarter & finished with 33 points against Atlanta.#BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/HtqB6cLIMz
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 10, 2023
“Look, winning is great, and getting that championship was an out-of-world experience. With that said, I did actually welcome this new chapter because I wanted a new challenge to prove myself in this league,” Nwora told ClutchPoints regarding his trade to the Pacers in 2023. “The fact that going to the Pacers made me closer to Louisville also made me excited. It almost had the feel of playing in Louisville once again because of all the Cards fans that made the trip to Indianapolis on a nightly basis just to support me, regardless of what kind of minutes I was playing. You don’t see that with many collegiate programs around the country. Louisville fans are special.”
With the Pacers, Nwora found himself a member of a young squad led by emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton. This season, Haliburton has taken the next step in his career, becoming an All-Star starter for the very first time and leading the Pacers to the championship game of the very first NBA In-Season Tournament. During the offseason leading up to the 2023-24 season, Nwora worked with Haliburton and the Pacers' developmental team to help achieve this growth Indiana has shown.
A dream come true in Toronto
Once again, trade season came around, and Nwora again found himself involved in some chatter around the league, especially with the Pacers looking to upgrade their talent alongside Haliburton. Head coach Rick Carlisle and the Pacers' front office were fans of Nwora's talents, but they ultimately had to part ways with him in a trade to acquire two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam. On the move yet again, Nwora found himself heading to a whole new country in order to play for the Toronto Raptors. However, this was again a change the 25-year-old welcomed, especially since the Raptors always held a special place in his heart.
“So, the trade to Toronto for me personally was perfect. I am from Buffalo, New York, so it’s a really close drive,” Nwora outlined. “I practically grew up a Toronto Raptors fan. It’s kind of crazy how this stuff works because I never imagined that I would actually have a Raptors uniform with my name on it.”
Growing up, Nwora and his family watched the Raptors, with stars such as Chris Bosh, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry laying the foundation over the years that would eventually turn this franchise into the championship organization they would become in 2019. Of course, Vince Carter remains at the forefront of Nwora's mind every time he sees a Raptors uniform, despite Carter playing his final season in Toronto when Jordan was only seven years old.
Throwback to when we found out Buffalo native @JordanNwora grew up a Raps fan 🦖 pic.twitter.com/3eFBJtRzxh
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 11, 2024
Unlike his time with the Bucks and Pacers, Toronto did not necessarily solely focus on Nwora's offensive potential upon his arrival in this season's trade. Instead, first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic and the Raptors' staff have challenged Nwora to unlock a new part of his game defensively, an area he has been working tirelessly to improve.
“He's a talented offensive player. Defense is something that, in the past, he did not do a good enough job and I'm really challenging him on that,” Rajakovic said of Nwora in January, per the Toronto Star. “I want him to become a solid defensive player because there is not one thing that can prevent him from being that. He's big. He's athletic. He's very mobile. He is capable to move laterally. His focus and attention and effort has got to be on much higher level.”
At Louisville, Mack and his staff always looked to work with Nwora on his defensive instincts, given his potential. From drawing charges in practice to working on his footwork, countless hours were spent with Nwora on his defensive instincts. With the Raptors, a similar process has taken shape.
Nwora has been doing a lot of strength training since his arrival in Toronto, as well as specifically aiming to improve his lateral quickness. The Raptors' developmental team has been with Nwora every day to improve his overall strength and competitiveness on defense. Under Rajakovic, this is the area where Nwora will need to prove himself in order to make a difference with his new team.
“Every day, I am working to get better in those areas. This isn’t something that happens overnight,” Nwora told ClutchPoints. “I obviously played with Jrue Holiday in Milwaukee, and I learned a lot from him. I mean, Jrue is one of the best overall defenders in the whole league, and he’s a guard. Just being around him in practice every day, you pick up on little things that give you an edge over your competition in terms of defense. I’ve also had a handful of other veterans in my ear, like James Johnson and George Hill in Indianapolis, as well as Garrett Temple now that I'm in Toronto. James and George always pulled me aside to talk about little things, something Garrett has done with me here.
“It takes time to become a great defender in this league, and I’ve had the luxury of being around some of the better ones this league has seen in recent years.”
Jordan Nwora's Raptors future
Nwora currently finds himself on an expiring contract. With the season winding down and the Raptors on the outside of the Eastern Conference play-in picture, their season will likely come to an end following their final game on April 14 against the Miami Heat. For Nwora, the final month of the regular season is all about showing improvement and making the most of his opportunity with the Raptors. Being in Toronto is a chance for him to spark his career.
“Toronto is definitely a place I can see myself staying in for years to come. Hopefully that’s what happens because I just got here and I want to be a part of this special group. The Raptors are really focused on player development compared to the other organizations I have been with. It makes sense why you see these success stories of guys like OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet. If it weren't for the Raptors’ developmental system, they wouldn’t be the All-Star-like players they are today. This franchise cares about their players, and that was very apparent to me from the first time I stepped foot in the facility.”
JORDAN NWORA 😤
19 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/ZHwaEP8tIB
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 29, 2024
Still just 25 and proving to be a reliable perimeter shooting threat on offense, Nwora can certainly be an impactful bench talent for the Raptors moving forward. This was a role he held with the Bucks early on in his career, and a role he continued with Indiana into the start of this season.
The Raptors, as a whole, are undergoing a roster overhaul. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam are no more, which leaves Chris Boucher as the only member of their 2019 championship team still on the roster. A total of eight players are under contract for next season, including Bruce Brown, who owns a $23 million team option. If they want to keep him around, Nwora appears to be more than happy to remain in Toronto.
Whether he continues his career with the Raptors or with another team, Nwora simply wants the opportunity to prove that he can provide value.
“I just want people to remember all the hard work I put in. Many would say that I was given a championship more than earned it, but they don’t understand all the hours that go on behind the scenes,” Nwora stated. “Just because you don’t play every night doesn’t mean you aren’t making a significant impact on the organization. I take a lot of pride in being a good teammate and friend to those I have the ability to play alongside. I know what I am capable of as a shooter and scorer. Hopefully, I will continue to receive opportunities to prove what I am capable of in this league to leave a greater imprint.”
A Nwora return to Louisville?
Before he even began his NBA career, Nwora had a chip on his shoulder because of his unfinished business at Louisville. For the rest of his life, as well as all of those involved with the program during the 2019-20 season, not playing in the 2020 NCAA Tournament and having a chance to claim a national title will forever haunt him.
Louisville is not only where Nwora attended college; it's where the next chapter of his life began. The COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone's lives. For Nwora, the way his collegiate career ended made him realize just how special Louisville as a whole is to him.
He may return to Louisville every once in a while, but a return to the city he loves as a basketball player may not be as crazy as it sounds. The idea of NBA expansion has been floated around a lot in recent years. Alongside Las Vegas and Seattle, Louisville is another prominent location that could be in the running to receive an expansion franchise. This would be a dream scenario for Nwora.
“Louisville is absolutely the picture-perfect market for an expansion franchise. Louisville fans are electric, and when there’s a winning team in there… There is no better arena in the country than the KFC Yum! Center. You have the Louisville Athletics fan base, you have a new, rising city that’s marketable, and there’s already a great NBA-sized arena there. I think it can definitely happen down the line.”
In regards to possibly being a part of an expansion team in Louisville, Nwora's answer was short and sweet: “I’d never be opposed to going back to Louisville. That place is going to be one of my homes for the rest of my life. You can never say never, right?”