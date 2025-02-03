Boston Celtics' superstar Jayson Tatum is heading to yet another NBA All-Star Game in the coming weeks, but he'll be the first to tell you all of his focus is on the rest of the season and repeating as NBA Champions. Recently releasing his latest signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Tatum 3, Jayson Tatum has all the blueprints for success in the NBA. In the next coming weeks, we'll see those schematics take form in his latest Jordan Tatum 3 release.

Originally releasing in October 2024, the Jordan Tatum 3 is the newest creation for Jayson Tatum serving as the epitome of 90's basketball sneaker style and the performance of today's most modern shoes. The colorways tell a story of Tatum's life with pairs honoring important aspects of his lifetime like his hometown of St. Louis and even his son, Deuce.

This upcoming pair, titled “Blueprint,” will be a subtle nod to the winning formula the Celtics possessed during their championship run a year ago, another chapter in the career of Jayson Tatum.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Blueprint”

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blueprint” will come in an official ensemble of Pacific Blue/Game Royal-University Blue-White to resemble that of a stereotypical blueprint. The shoes will feature a number of blue shades throughout the upper, offset by the piping and panels creating the wave pattern through the sneaker. The outsole will feature an icy translucent blue as we see hits of white throughout the Jordan Logos to match the tongue.

A closer look will also reveal several Jordan logos scribbled in white, resembling the writing and mark-ups typically seen throughout a blueprint or building plans. All in all, this is a very creative concept and looks balanced with all the different hues of blue meshing to create a nice colorway.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blueprint” is expected to release February 17, 2025 for a retail tag of $125. The shoes will come in full sizing as they have in the past and we should see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app come release day. What do you think of this latest iteration of the Tatum 3?