Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum has always been vocal about repping his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri and credits the area with making him into the man he is today. All throughout his signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, Tatum has made it a point to tell the story of his through his shoes. The newest edition of the Jordan Tatum 3 will feature a nod to the culture and toughness of St. Louis.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Jordan Tatum 3 first released in 2024 and has been the go-to silhouette for Jayson Tatum throughout this season. Releasing to the public in a number of successful colorways like the “Deuce” and “Zero Days Off” editions, this newest greyscale sneaker will be added to the upcoming lineup.

Jayson Tatum continues to rep St. Louis as home and the former McDonald's All-American has even pushed to help bring a WNBA team to the Gateway City. We should see him appear in this new colorway throughout the following weeks.

Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Jordan Tatum 3 is a fresh design in the Jordan Brand basketball line that takes inspiration from the sneakers of the 1990's with its eccentric design and updated performance capabilities. The shoes arrive with a scheme of Particle Grey/Dark Smoke Grey-Smoke Grey-Platinum Tint as the panels on the upper alternate shades of grey. The shoes feature a paisley pattern through select panels along with red and white repair stitching along the medial upper.

Finer details will include the St. Louis area code “314” on the heel pull tabs to accompany Tatum's “0” along the heel. The shoes are set in a translucent outsole with minimal Jordan branding and a “JT” logo in white across the tongue. All in all, this pair has significantly more intricate details than releases we've seen in the past.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” is expected to release sometime during the spring season of 2025. They'll arrive in full sizing with a retail tag of $125, releasing on Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers.