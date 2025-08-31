Nike is beginning their full push in bringing the Nike Foamposite silhouette back to prominence with a number of scheduled releases in the upcoming year. The iconic sneaker has seen a sort of resurgence over the last few years and just after announcing the return of the “Gym Red” pair from 2015, Nike will bring back this “Green Camo” Foamposite Pro from 2013.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Designed by Eric Avar in 1997, the Nike Air Foamposite and all foamposite iterations have been massively revolutionary and influential on the landscape of athletic footwear. Almost 30 years later, the shoes continue to work their way through fashion cycles and back into relevancy over the last few years.

Nike will continue to release the Nike Air Foamposite in updated colorways, but this particular Foamposite Pro will return for the first time in the military-inspired “Green Camo” colorway from 2013.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo”

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” returns Summer 2026 🪖 pic.twitter.com/j2mU31P2XD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 29, 2025



This particular camouflage pattern is characterized by a mix of tans, greens, and browns to create a more traditional and recognizable print. The large jeweled Nike Swoosh is done in black to match the eyelet, tongue, and heel pull tab. The gum outsoles are a nice touch as the shoes feature their typical carbon fiber plate along the midfoot. Finally, small details are done in neon green to accentuate the military feel along small aspects like the toe's Swoosh or the heel pull tab.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Green Camo” is expected to release sometime during the summer months of 2026. The shoes will come as close to their previous release as possible with an expected retail tag of $240. Expect the pair to see a wide release on Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.