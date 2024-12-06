Madison Square Garden, a renowned venue known for its star-studded courtside crowds, added another celebrity to its ranks this week. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee attended the New York Knicks' thrilling NBA Cup matchup against the Orlando Magic, marking her first-ever NBA game. Lee, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, had an unforgettable experience as the Knicks triumphed 121-106, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

The 21-year-old gymnast, fresh off her success in the Paris Olympics where she earned gold in the team all-around event, earned a warm welcome from the Knicks. Lee got a chance to meet some of the team’s stars, including Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. In a special moment, the team presented Lee with a personalized No. 24 Knicks jersey signed by several players, adding to the excitement of her first game.

Towns, who delivered an impressive performance with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks, received support from his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, who captured the moment in an Instagram Story, per AthlonSports. Woods, a regular at Knicks games to support Towns, shared a sweet message for Lee, calling her “my cutie” in the post.

Lee’s attendance was part of her ongoing connection to New York, having recently moved to the city after her Olympic triumphs. With six Olympic medals to her name, Lee was a natural fit among the city’s iconic celebrity basketball crowd.

Lee’s First Knicks Game: A Memorable Experience

Lee’s first NBA game had plenty of excitement, and the gymnast couldn’t hide her joy. After the Knicks’ victory, she gushed about her experience in a video posted by the NBA on Instagram. “Oh my gosh, it was so cool, I had so much fun,” she said. “This was my first time at the Knicks game and definitely one to remember.”

Throughout the night, Suni Lee had the chance to get up close with the action, including posing for a memorable photo with OG Anunoby, which quickly went viral on social media. Fans could feel the energy in the arena, and Lee’s enthusiasm was evident as she smiled and took in the unforgettable experience.

In addition to Woods and Lee, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese also turned heads with a stunning outfit, further adding to the celebrity-filled atmosphere. Lee's jersey, which the team signed, became an instant memento of the occasion. While it’s unclear whether every player signed it, it’s likely that Anunoby’s signature made it onto the prized item, given the photo they shared after the game.

The Knicks’ victory, Lee’s excitement, and Woods' heartfelt message make this a night to remember for all involved, with the future possibly seeing more collaborations between these celebrities in the world of sports and entertainment.