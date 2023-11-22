For now, Mourinho remains on the touchline for Roma. Don’t be surprised if rumors about the Portuguese legend going to the Saudi Pro League resurface.

Jose Mourinho may be past his days of coaching the likes of Real Madrid and other top clubs around the world, but he is still a highly-coveted manager. Currently in his third season in charge of Roma, Mourinho's contract is set to expire at the end of next June.

That has brought with it heavy speculation that Mourinho will leave Roma, and the financially-backed Saudi Pro League may be beckoning for the two-time Champions League-winning manager.

“I think one day I will join the Saudi Pro League. I think I will go and coach there, yes,” Mourinho said via Fabrizio Romano. “But that day won’t be tomorrow or after tomorrow…”

The Saudi Pro League has plucked some of the world's biggest stars from Europe so why not try to nab some of the top managers? Jose Mourinho not long ago led Roma to a European title and would still sell tickets and draw some players to whichever team is lucky enough to hire him.

With Roma well outside the European places in the Serie A standings at the moment, Mourinho isn’t doing much to affirm he should remain the club's manager, though the club is doing well in its Europa League campaign. Roma may decide to go the younger route next season and get away from the 60-year-old's coaching philosophy.

That would set up Mourinho nicely to take a short-term deal in the Saudi league and perhaps get a chance to coach more stars like Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. For now, Jose Mourinho remains on the touchline for Roma. Don’t be surprised if rumors about the Portuguese legend going to the Saudi Pro League resurface before next season.