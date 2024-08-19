After asking Stranger Things star Noah Schanpp to set her up with Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat was seen hanging with the Fantastic Four star in London.

Deuxmoi shared a photo on Instagram of Doja Cat and Quinn enjoying the Osees' recent show in London. The two are hugging closely in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Additionally, the outlet caught a video of the two holding hands in London a couple of weeks ago. It does appear that Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat are dating in a relationship of some kind. How long it has been going on is the question.

The Doja Cat, Stranger Things drama

This comes a couple of years after Doja Cat asked Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp (who was 17 at the time) to set her up with him. As Entertainment Weekly recounts, she DM'd Schnapp, asking him to help set her up with Quinn. He suggested she slide into his DMs.

Schnapp then shared the conversation in a now-deleted TikTok, which Doja Cat did not take well. She criticized him for exposing their conversations. However, Entertainment Weekly says that the two have since made amends.

Doja Cat burst onto the scene in 2012 with “So High.” She has since released four studio albums, including Scarlet in 2023. Throughout her career, she has received 19 Grammy nominations, winning one award (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More”).

Who is Joseph Quinn?

Quinn is best known for his role in the fourth season of Stranger Things as Eddie Munson. He began his career by starring in TV series such as Postcode and Dickensian. In the latter, Quinn played Arthur Havisham in 19 episodes from 2015-16.

After appearing in episodes of Game of Thrones, Howards End, and Timewasters, Quinn made his movie debut in Overlord. He then starred in other series, such as Les Misérables, Catherine the Great, and Strike. He also starred in one of Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology entries, “Mangrove.”

His big-screen career took off with his role in A Quiet Place: Day One. He starred in the prequel spin-off with Lupita Nyong'o. Day One grossed over $261 million worldwide at the box office.

Coming up, Quinn will star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. He plays Geta, one of the co-emperors of Rome. Fred Hechinger plays his brother, Emperor Caracalla. Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi will also star in it. Paramount will release Gladiator 2 on November 22, 2024. This is over 24 years after its predecessor came out.

Additionally, Quinn will star in his biggest project to date. In 2024, Quinn was announced as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Fantastic Four team. He will play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, First Steps.

He will star alongside Gladiator 2 co-star Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct the movie, which was co-written by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron.