After Marvel's exciting Robert Downey Jr announcement at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), speculation over when Doctor Doom will appear in the MCU is running rampant. We may have an idea.

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider initially reported a rumor that Downey was coming back to Marvel. The rumor seemed bonkers, almost too good to be true, as it was denied. However, he was proven correct at SDCC.

Is Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four?

In his latest story, Sneider added that his source told him the MCU's Doctor Doom will first appear in “an end-credit kicker.” Sneider then suggested that he could be “first introduced in a mid/post-credits sequence at the end of The Fantastic Four.”

Sure, this would make a lot of sense. Doctor Doom is a character largely associated with Marvel's first family. This would make First Steps, the MCU's first Fantastic Four movie, a logical place to introduce him.

Plus, Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman has known about the casting for a while. So, perhaps Downey's post-credits appearance will come in the movie.

When talking to Phase Zero at SDCC, Shakman was adamant that he “cannot say anything” about Downey being in his MCU movie. Fans will have to wait and see if Downey shows up.

If not Fantastic Four, then when? The MCU will release Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts ahead of Fantastic Four. Neither option seem that appetizing, as Downey's character does not have that many ties to either project. Blade comes out in November 2025, but that also seems illogical.

These are the last movies slated for release ahead of Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026. One year later on May 7, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars will come out. The Russo brothers will direct both movies.

And yes, Marvel's Disney+ series are being taken out of the equation. No offense, but Downey's return will receive one of the biggest pops ever. I doubt they will use that on a project that will not be seen in a theater.

Robert Downey Jr and Marvel

While Deadpool jokes about being “Marvel Jesus” in Deadpool and Wolverine, Robert Downey Jr may take that mantle. He began the MCU with Iron Man in 2008 and remained an anchor of the franchise until 2019.

As Tony Stark/Iron Man, Downey led a trilogy of movies. Additionally, he starred in four Avengers movies and appeared in other characters' movies such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Like Thanos, Downey's return was inevitable. He is such a moneymaker for the MCU and arguably their biggest draw.

This time around, Downey will not be saving the day. He will be playing Doctor Doom in the fifth and sixth Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Downey is coming off his first-ever Oscar win at the 2024 ceremony. He took home Best Supporting Actor for playing Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's historical epic, Oppenheimer.

His last appearance in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame. That movie wrapped up the decade-long arc of Tony Stark and Iron Man in an emotional way.