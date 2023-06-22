Given a chance to define their relationship status and go public as a serious couple, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld instead decided to punt the ball and keep things murky for now. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, a source close to Hailee Steinfeld confirmed that the pair are “still dating” but stressed that they're just “getting to know each other” at this point.

Both Allen and Steinfeld have their plates rather full at the moment. Allen is gearing up for training camp and another opportunity to end the suffering of lifelong Buffalo Bills fans (present company included) with a Super Bowl run. As People's source added, “He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

Steinfeld, meanwhile, is busy with her music career and starring in what feels like every movie and TV show in production. Either multiple Hailee Steinfelds from across the spider-verse have all flooded this universe at once, or she's just the busiest person in Hollywood.

Somehow, this power not-yet-a-couple has found time to hang out and have sushi around New York City, while living busy A-list lives in their respective professions.

They may also be hesitant to make their relationship status official as Allen recently got out of a long-term relationship with his hometown ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Whatever their reasons for taking it slow, let's not put any undo pressure on Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld to define what they are. Let's let their love blossom according to their own playbook. We don't want things to go wide right for these two. They don't need a Music City Miracle to make this relationship work (or Music City Illegal Forward Lateral as it should be known). Hopefully the only label we'll be putting on Josh Allen in the coming year is “Super Bowl Champion” and the only people telling him to put a ring on it are his 51 teammates pointing to their own hands. I'd like the Buffalo Bills to win a championship… just in case that wasn't clear.