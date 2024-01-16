Jude Bellingham shows his Grand Theft Auto love affair as he clinches his first silverware with Real Madrid against Barcelona.

The latest edition of the Grand Theft Auto series is coming in 2025, and everyone is anxious about it. Now, that trend has also come to the football world. In a dazzling display of football prowess and exuberant celebration, Jude Bellingham etched his name into the annals of Real Madrid history by securing his first piece of silverware with the club in the Spanish Super Cup final against arch-rivals Barcelona. On Sunday, the Los Blancos triumphed 4-1 in a scintillating encounter held at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, it was not just the impressive victory that stole the headlines. Bellingham, the 20-year-old England midfielder who arrived in the Spanish capital in a £113 million deal last summer, added a touch of gaming flair to the post-match celebrations. An online video captured the young star approaching fans inside the stadium, requesting and receiving a Grand Theft Auto-themed banner featuring himself alongside teammates Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Jude Bellingham asking a fan for the GTA themed poster of him, Rodrygo and Vinicius. 😂🤍 pic.twitter.com/tHRo6liQvc — TC (@totalcristiano) January 14, 2024

With the Spanish Super Cup triumph being Real Madrid's 13th, the banner showcased the trio posing triumphantly beneath the caption ‘Spanish Super Cup,' accompanied by the Roman numeral 13, symbolizing the club's 13th conquest of the coveted trophy.

Bellingham's infectious joy was palpable as he unfurled the banner, waving it over his head in jubilation. The midfielder, sensational since joining Real Madrid, continued his memorable season during the final. Although not finding the net himself, Bellingham provided a sensational assist to Vinicius Jr, enabling the Madrid forward to breach the Barcelona defense and put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead 1-0.

The celebration and the Grand Theft Auto-themed banner added a unique touch to the festivities, showcasing Bellingham's connection with the fans and his flair for injecting a bit of gaming culture into the footballing world. As statistics indicate Bellingham's rising market value to approximately £230 million, the English midfielder's impact on and off the pitch continues to captivate the footballing realm.

Bellingham's journey at Real Madrid has been spectacular, contributing 18 goals and six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. His La Liga exploits have been particularly impressive, with 13 goals showcasing his prowess in front of goal. While his goal tally in the Super Cup final remained unchanged, Bellingham's ability to create opportunities and provide crucial assists solidified his integral role in the team.

As Bellingham paraded the Grand Theft Auto banner around the pitch, it became evident that his celebration was more than just a moment of joy – a bridge between the virtual and real worlds, connecting the passions of football and gaming. Real Madrid fans reveled in the victory and the charismatic personality of their new midfield maestro, who seamlessly blended the worlds of football and gaming in a moment that will be etched in supporters' memories for years to come.