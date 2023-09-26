Actress Julia Fox has opened up about her brief relationship with Kanye West in an interview with The New York Times, discussing the intimate details that made it into her upcoming memoir, “Down the Drain.” During the conversation, Fox revealed that there was no sexual involvement between her and West during their month-long fling in 2022, stating, “there, like, wasn’t any” sex involved, Yahoo reports. She emphasized that their relationship wasn't primarily focused on physical intimacy.

Although Fox's memoir contains details about her sex life, she chose not to recount her experiences with the rapper, now known as Ye. Their relationship began after they met at a New Year's Eve party in 2021 but ended in February 2022. West was still in the process of divorcing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, during their brief romance.

Fox previously explained her reasons for ending the relationship in a 2022 interview with the Evening Standard, citing West's “unresolved issues” as a significant factor. She mentioned that she didn't have the emotional capacity to deal with his ongoing problems and needed to prioritize her own well-being.

In her memoir, West is referred to as “the artist,” and Fox alludes to their relationship being orchestrated for public consumption. While the interview with The New York Times briefly touched on her time with West, Fox has made it clear that their relationship is just a small part of her forthcoming book.

“Down the Drain” is set to offer readers insights into Julia Fox's life and experiences beyond her relationship with the famous rapper, and it is eagerly anticipated by those curious about her unique journey.