After facing boat bans and investigations, Kanye West is now entangled in a lawsuit for his Malibu home.

Tony Saxon, a former project manager for the rapper is suing due to alleged mistreatment and wrongful termination during the remodel of Kanye's Malibu residence.

Ye hired Saxon in September 2021 to oversee the project and provide 24/7 security. But, Saxon claims that his working conditions were far from ideal.

According to the lawsuit, Saxon alleges that he worked grueling 16-hour days. He even recalled sleeping on the floor while managing the property's renovation. He purportedly used a coat as makeshift bedding, with no regard for his comfort.

Now, the conflict escalated in November 2021 when Kanye reportedly instructed Saxon to remove all the windows and electricity from the house.

Saxon expressed concerns about the safety risks involved in such actions. He feared potential fire hazards. However, Kanye West's lawsuit states his insistence for his Malibu home. He disregarded these concerns and insisted on moving large generators inside.

The project manager also claims that Kanye West threatened him over his Malibu home. He said he would be seen as an “enemy” if he did not comply with the demands. When Saxon refused to yield, Kanye allegedly told him to leave, stating, “If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore, and you'll just see me on TV.”

Saxon was promptly terminated afterward.

In response, Saxon is serving Kanye West with lawsuit for managing his Malibu home. He cited various labor code violations and is now seeking compensation for unpaid wages along with damages related to his mistreatment and termination.