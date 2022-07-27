Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side.

He will be teaming up with the greatest player of all time in Tom Brady, at quarterback. Brady throwing him the ball around other talented weapons gives him a great chance to succeed in Tampa. The Bucs have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as their top two receiving options. They also have Russell Gage as well as tight ends Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph. There are so many weapons that Jones will get favorable matchups, which can allow him to bounce back.

They also have a strong running game, spearheaded by Leonard Fournette. Fournette had an excellent all-around season, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns. He also contributed to the receiving game, with 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs are going to be a contender in the NFC once again after Brady unretired to come back. Jones can be a key piece for the offense with Brady and company.

With that said, here are three bold predictions for wide receiver Julio Jones in the 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Julio Jones Buccaneers Predictions

2. Julio Jones catches 70 passes

Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, and he missed many games with injury. In the ten games he played, Jones caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown. It was a career-low in receptions, yards, and touchdowns for the 33-year-old.

However, he is in the perfect position to revitalize his career. The Bucs roster is supremely talented, and Jones still has the talent to perform at a high level. Godwin played in 14 games, finishing with 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. Mike Evans is also doing well, with 74 receptions for 1,034 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jones playing off of these two guys will let him thrive. He is a physical wideout that has good route-running. While his speed isn’t the same as his days with the Atlanta Falcons, he can still get open. In a potent passing offense with Brady at QB, Julio Jones should catch a bunch of passes.

1. Julio Jones finishes with 1,000 yards

He has not been a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 but has a shot this season. Tom Brady can establish a quick connection with him, as he is coming off another great season. He threw for 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His completion percentage was also good at 67.5 percent.

Adding another elite weapon for Brady will help the offense take off to a new level. Jones’ connection with Matt Ryan was unstoppable during his days in Atlanta. Brady and Jones could be a lethal duo, especially with the surrounding talent. Tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring opens up more targets, especially in the redzone. Jones’ frame at around 6’3” 220 makes him a major touchdown threat in the redzone. He is a jump ball receiver and physical, which makes it difficult for a cornerback to cover him. A safety may have better size to cover him, but his route-running makes him a tough matchup.

Julio Jones should have a great season after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons. Tampa Bay gives him a phenomenal to get his Hall of Fame career back on track while competing for a ring.