Dwayne Johnson spoke about a potential Jungle Cruise 2 with Emily Blunt. Although, if it happens, it won't be for a while.
Speaking to Variety, Johnson seemed somewhat optimistic about a sequel.
“Possibly. Down the line, yeah, I'd wanna do it,” Johnson said. “Maybe, we'll see.”
Before then, Johnson and Blunt will team up again in The Smashing Machine for A24. The Mark Kerr biopic is being directed by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems). Blunt will also star in The Fall Guy and If coming up. She is known for her roles in the Quiet Place series and Mary Poppins Returns.
Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise was a 2021 adventure film released by Disney. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film based on a screenplay from Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. The film is based on Walt Disney's theme park ride of the same name.
It follows Frank Woff (Dwayne Johnson) and Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) who take a small riverboat to search for the Tree of Life. They are also racing against a German expedition and other competitors. Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti also starred in the film with Johnson and Blunt.
Jungle Cruise wasn't the hit that Disney hoped for at the box office. It was released during the pandemic, so the film was available in theaters and Disney+ (with Premiere Access for $29.99) simultaneously. At the box office, the film grossed $220 million worldwide. It opened to $35 million domestically before legging out to $116 million domestically.
Still, it does seem that a Jungle Cruise 2 is coming.