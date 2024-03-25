Scarlett Johansson was revealed to be in talks to lead the forthcoming Jurassic World 4. However, that report now has a Jennifer Lawrence update for the Gareth Edwards film.
Puck News is reporting that Lawrence reportedly passed on Edwards' forthcoming film. Now, Johansson is in talks to lead it.
This may be a disappointing update to some. After all, Lawrence is an Oscar winner in her own right. However, Johansson is not a replacement to scoff at.
Either way, the Jurassic series will be just fine. It has cumulatively grossed over $6 billion at the box office across its six films. The Jurassic World series has been the most successful, with each installment grossing over $1 billion at the box office. The inaugural film in the trilogy made over $1.6 billion; Fallen Kingdom made $1.3 billion; and Dominion made just over $1 billion.
Dominion seemed to be the logical ending point for the Jurassic World series. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's final adventure brought back Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. It seemed like a farewell, but it appears the franchise is just beginning.
Gareth Edwards will direct a fourth installment in the series. In his career, Edwards directed Godzilla; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; and The Creator.
What Jennifer Lawrence passing on Jurassic World 4 means
But with Jennifer Lawrence passing on Jurassic World 4, what does that mean for the films? It is a big loss, as she has a lot of experience with tentpole survival films. She did star in the Hunger Games series early in the 2010s. Lawrence also starred in the X-Men series for Fox.
In addition to her franchise work, Lawrence is known for her dramatic work. She won an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook and was also nominated for her performances in Winter's Bone; American Hustle; and Joy.
Scarlett Johansson, though, should she take the role, is a great fit. She adds credibility to the franchise film.
Fan-casting Scarlett Johansson's co-star
And remember, Bryce Dallas Howard led the previous trilogy of Jurassic World films with Chris Pratt. Edwards will have to find a valiant co-star for her to lead the new film.
Someone like Tom Hiddleston would be an interesting choice. He starred in Kong: Skull Island and has a rapport with Johansson given their MCU tie. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is all the rage right now thanks to the James Bond rumors. Even if he doesn't end up playing 007, he'd make a great addition to the Jurassic World franchise. Nicholas Hoult; John Boyega; and Michael B. Jordan would also be viable options.
Or the film could go a new route. Johansson could lead the film solo or they could pair with another female co-star. Someone like Brie Larson or Keke Palmer would be a lot of fun. Honestly, it's a shame Lawrence won't be in the film — imagine her and Johansson leading the film together.