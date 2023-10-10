The Colorado Buffaloes football team has gone 1-2 since two-way star Travis Hunter was injured against Colorado State. However, the Buffs are on the verge of getting Hunter back on the field, per the latest update from Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders (h/t Adam Rittenberg of ESPN).

‘Colorado coach Deion Sanders says there's a “tremendous chance” CB/WR Travis Hunter returns to the field Friday against Stanford. The key is to get Hunter in shape and ready this week in practice.'

Hunter took a huge hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn and suffered a lacerated liver and has been out ever since. However, the two made up and filmed a video of a touching sign of forgiveness from the Buffs star.

Now, all signs point to Hunter returning very soon, especially after he was filmed at practice on Monday, and it could be on Friday night against Stanford.

After the Colorado football team began the year 3-0 and ranked in the top 25, they suffered a blowout loss to Oregon on the road and then a closer game against the USC Trojans in Boulder. Then, they defeated Arizona State, although Coach Prime wasn't thrilled with his team's performance.

Getting Hunter back on the field would be a massive boost to both the offense and the defense, given that he is an impact player on both sides of the ball, and it would give the Buffs a huge vote of confidence going into a tough stretch. After Stanford, they have a bye before facing UCLA and Oregon State.