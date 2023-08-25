Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's management relationship is in a rocky situation. Earlier this week, there were rumors that the singer is no longer under his management. Now, a verified source reveals Justin Bieber is still bound by a contract with Scooter Braun and SB Projects until 2027.

Interestingly, the two haven't talked for months. Even though he's looking into other management choices, sources say Bieber is also trying to mend things with Braun. It's tough to break free from a contract, so they might end up working together and Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's 2027 deal may become longer.

There's not much detail about why they're not getting along. Just mentioning Braun's new role as HYBE America CEO. Now, there's a reason why Justin Bieber still has some time left on his previous management deal. This deal was made before Braun sold his company to HYBE in 2021 and became the CEO of HYBE America.

Scooter Braun has been Bieber's manager since way back in 2007 when he discovered Bieber on YouTube. But things are changing now. Bieber has let go of his agency CAA, hired new lawyers, and brought in Lou Taylor as his new business manager.

This means any hopes of collaboration with Britney Spears might not happen.

The Bieber-Braun team has been a significant part of the music industry for fifteen years, making their apparent split a big deal this summer.

At the present, both parties denied any bad blood between the two. The singer also haven't released a song for quite some time now. And both Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have until 2027 to add to these controversies.