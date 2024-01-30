Justin Timberlake used his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to tease the heavily rumored NSYNC reunion a little further.

Sounds like it's almost time to say hi, hi, hi to some new music from NSYNC. Justin Timberlake was playing coy in his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show but did offer a few hints that a new NSYNC album is in the works.

While Timberlake was ostensibly there to promote his upcoming new solo album Everything I Thought It Was, which drops on March 15, his NSYNC comments are certainly what have been generating the most interest from the interview.

Timberlake, speaking about NSYNC's recent collaboration for their song “Better Place” in the recent Trolls Band Together movie, teased that “I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies,” to huge audience applause.

“By the way, y'all broke the internet when y'all came back for the song,” Clarkson reminded Timberlake, speaking of the group's reunion during MTV's 2023 VMAs to give Taylor Swift the Best Pop Award, followed by NSYNC's announcement of the new song for the Trolls movie.

Timberlake responded by admitting that it was a fun experience, and that the band's chemistry picked up right where it left off.

Then, mildly prompted by Clarkson as the audience reacted to a group photo of the band in the background, Timberlake decided to divulge a little further and added, “Yeah, we've been in the studio so there may be a little something in the future too…”

This generated a huge reaction of approval from Kelly Clarkson and everyone else in the studio. Justin Timberlake didn't need to sing This I Promise You, but the message was clear — a reunion is imminent, the strings are getting reattached, NSYNC wants us back, they're no longer gone, hearts are about to get torn up again, we no longer have to drive ourselves crazy, and it's gonna, gonna, gonna, gonna… it's gonna be re(union).