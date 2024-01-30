Kelly Clarkson covered U2's 'Mysterious Ways' on her show.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she covered a U2 megahit. She covered the second single off of their Achtung Baby album, “Mysterious Ways.”

“She moves in mysterious ways”

Similar to Clarkson's cover of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” cover, her “Mysterious Ways” rendition was similar to U2's from an arrangement standpoint. After the first verse and chorus, the song kicks into the bridge.

“Johnny, take a walk with your sister the moon/Let her pale light in, to fill up your room/You've been living underground, eating from a can/You've been running away from what you don't understand,” Clarkson begins.

Kelly Clarkson has released 10 studio albums to date, with Chemistry coming in 2023. She's also embarked on nine headlining tours and several co-headlining tours. To promote her latest album, Clarkson has embarked on a concert residency in Las Vegas. The residence commenced on July 28, 2023, and will conclude after 14 shows on February 10, 2024.

“Mysterious Ways” is one of U2's signature songs. It's known for its funky guitar hook and groovy bass line from Adam Clayton. The song is also a live staple of the band, with them playing it frequently on tour.

Like Clarkson, U2 is currently playing a residency in Las Vegas. Fans will be guaranteed to hear “Mysterious Ways” during all of their sets at the Sphere. The residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, celebrates their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The band plays the entire album in full. Recently, the band covered Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over.”