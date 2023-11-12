Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic kept it real when asked why the team has struggled in late game situations

The Phoenix Suns were expected to dominate this season after putting together a big-three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal – but it hasn't quite worked out that way yet.

The Suns are 4-5 and have struggled down the stretch of multiple games. New center Jusuf Nurkic explained what the problem is, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports:

“I mean, we’re missing super-max players, man.” Asked Jusuf Nurkic about the Suns’ 4Q problems, and he said they’re not trying to make excuses, but with the way they want to play, missing guys like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will obviously have an impact: pic.twitter.com/v6JM4vr2CG — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 11, 2023

The Suns most recently fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 122-119 on Friday night. Phoenix led for the majority of the game, but the Lakers outscored them 33-23 in the fourth quarter. Beal was active after missing the start of the season, but Booker remained out with calf soreness.

Booker and Beal have each only played in two games this season.

Nurkic had a solid game against the lakers. The former Portland Trail Blazers center had 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in 33 minutes of action. This season, Nurkic has put up 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

While the Suns are below .500, it's expected that they'll be able to round into form as their stars get healthy. Beal is trying to get acclimated to his new team and Booker's calf injury isn't something that the team will want him to rush back from. The NBA season is a marathon, not a sprint. The Suns are likely playing the long game – and are willing to take some losses early to help ensure health down the stretch.

The Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.