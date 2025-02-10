Jusuf Nurkic will make his Charlotte Hornets debut on Monday vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The veteran center joined the team last week alongside a first-round pick in a trade that sent Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns.

Nurkic hasn't played since Jan. 7 after the Suns removed him from their rotation. The trade ended a disappointing Phoenix tenure for the Bosnian seven-footer. He joined the team alongside Grayson Allen before the 2023-24 season in a three-team deal that sent former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nurkic averaged 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting over 25 appearances this season before the Suns benched him.

Jusuf Nurkic to make Hornets debut vs. Nets

He enters the mix for a Charlotte team that has severely underwhelmed this season. The Hornets hold the NBA's fourth-worst record at 13-37. They've lost six of their last seven games following a 4-3 stretch midway through January.

Nurkic will join a Hornets center rotation that includes Mark Williams, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson. Williams has yet to rejoin the team after the trade sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded on Saturday. The 23-year-old, who has appeared in 85 total games over his first three seasons, reportedly failed his Lakers physical.

Meanwhile, Charlotte converted Diabate from a two-way contract to a three-year, standard deal on Sunday. The No. 43 pick in the 2022 draft has averaged 4.7 points and 7.0 rebounds on 60.0 percent shooting in 18.7 minutes per game over 43 appearances this season.

Nurkic will compete for minutes as he attempts to rebuild his value during the latter stage of his career. The 30-year-old is under contract for $19.4 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent during the 2026 offseason.