Kacey Musgraves took a light-hearted approach to her recent SNL wardrobe mishap. The singer acknowledged the tiny glitch after joining Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell on the March 2 episode.
In a social media post, Musgraves admitted forgetting to remove a hair clip during the closing credits. After a fan's post pointed it out. She gracefully shared a screenshot, drawing attention to the oversight before others could.
The clip. I forgot to remove the clip. 🫥 https://t.co/cNRkyoqDxe
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2024
Throughout the night, Kacey Musgraves sported two outfits in the SNL. This includes a barefoot moment in a patchwork Polo Ralph Lauren jacket and a denim minidress paired with brown boots. The tiny wardrobe malfunction not at all hindering her fashion choices. And if fans are to decide, it still manage to sit perfectly with her SNL outfits.
Despite the blunder, Musgraves nailed her performances of “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True.” Showcasing the “bops” songs she made in her upcoming album. Deeper Well will be releasing on streaming platforms on March 15.
In a recent interview, Musgraves discussed her new candle collaboration with Boy Smells, inspired by nature and aimed at evoking the sensation of “hugging someone familiar.” She also reflected on her new single, “Deeper Well,” which delves into introspective themes about love and self-discovery.
Musgrave also reveals how she feels the most grounded in her mid-30s and is embracing growth and authenticity in her life. Just like how she authentically laughed off the SNL wardrobe malfunction.
Next time, hopefully, in another Kacey Musgraves episode on SNL, the March 2 episode will be poked fun at.