The latest NBA 2K25 MyTEAM set, Dunktober, is here, with new pink diamond player items for stars like Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more. Overall, this set includes tons of players to bolster your MyTEAM roster. It includes several high-rated players like Diamond items of Andrew Wiggins, Donovan Mitchell, and others. Without further ado, let's look at the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dunktober set.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dunktober – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Paul George?

The Pink Diamond Dunktober Paul George player item in NBA 2K25 can be unlocked in special inserts via Dunktober Packs and Boxes. Dunktober begins on October 4th, 2024. Overall, you have different methods of unlocking these packs and boxes in MyTEAM:

Purchase Dunktober Boxes or Packs from the Pack Market

Complete Dunktober Challenges under Season 1 Challenges to earn Dunkober Deluxe Prize Shattered Tokens

We do not recommend using VC to purchase MyTEAM packs or boxes. The price of these packs and boxes alone would either cost you a fortune or would require you to play 2K like mad until you stored up a lot of VC. If possible, try completing challenges, or use MT to purchase Packs if you really want them. VC can be extremely difficult to get, so use it wisely.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dunktober Player Items

Pink Diamond Paul George Dwyane Wade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Diamond Kenyon Martin Andrew Wiggins Jalen Green Shawn Kemp Donovan Mitchell

Amethyst Dominique Wilkins Stromile Swift Steve Francis

Sapphire Nate Robinson Larry Nance Jr.

Emerald Dee Brown Shaedon Sharpe Miles Bridges Dennis Smith Jr.

Gold Fred Jones Billy Thompson Hamidou Diallo



Paul George, now 34 years-old, will hope to continue his recent success with his new team, the 76ers. It seems the veteran is catching his second win, but he'll have to continue playing well, especially with a team that needs help in the postseason. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid can't do it alone, and they're hoping for George to be that critical piece that puts it all together.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still chasing for his second ring. The two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star doesn't need to prove to anyone how good he is. He's perhaps the second best player in this set, under the GOAT… Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Jokes aside, Dwyane Wade rounds out this trio of players in the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dunktober set. The three time NBA Champion and Hall-of-Famer needs little introduction. His name was one of the biggest in an era dominated with popular superstars like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and many more. He started his career in Miami, and ended it there after brief stints with Chicago and Cleveland.

But in case you don't receive any of these Pink Diamond players, Dunktober features a lot of other great player items. For those new to MyTEAM, one of these players should definitely bolster your MyTEAM Roster.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM Dunktober set, which features a Pink Diamond Paul George. We wish you luck in earning some of the higher-rated player items. In other news, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn some much-needed VC.

