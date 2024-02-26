Kaitlyn Dever‘s mom tragically passed away last week. The Booksmart actress posted a heartwarming tribute to her.
Kaitlyn Dever's post
“My mama. My life. My everything. I don't even have the words,” her post began. “Nothing I'll ever say will amount to the gifts you have given me in my life, the boundless joy you brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you gave me and our family.
“Your love was everywhere. It was in the morning having coffee with you and shopping on the real real, it was sitting out by the pool eating watermelon (with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was laying in your bed with you watching Seinfeld and listening to your infectious laugh as you recited every line from memory, it was making fun of each other, it was getting to tell you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you anyone would be so lucky to recieve, it was going places with you because no matter where we were..we were having fun and laughing,” she added.
Her post continued as she revealed her mom as her “favorite” and “sweetest” person in the world. Dever concluded by listing what she will miss.
“I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, getting to hold your hand, more than anything in the world,” Dever continued. “You made everything better. My sweetest, beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how much I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever and ever, Mom. ❤️”
Kaitlyn Dever first gained notoriety for her roles in Bad Teacher, The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12, and Justified. She'd go on to star in the likes of Beautiful Boy, Booksmart, Dear Evan Hansen, Ticket to Paradise, Rosaline, and No One Will Save You. Dever also starred in Dopesick and will star as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.