It’s been almost a month since Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election and conceded on the campus of Howard University. Many are wondering what the next move is for the current vice president. Will she run again in 2028, or will she return to her home state of California?

Harris has made a few appearances since losing the election, but overall has been maintaining a low profile. She spent some time in Hawaii with her family to unwind before returning to Washington, D.C. In an article from Politico, we learn that Harris has been telling her advisers and allies “to keep her options open” because she is “staying in the fight.” Some of those options include running for governor in California or another possible presidential bid in 2028. She plans to go over those options over the upcoming winter season.

“She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months,” said one former Harris campaign aide. “The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.”

Her and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are still deciding where they are moving once they leave the Naval Observatory. Prior to moving to Washington, the couple lived in Los Angeles. Wherever they go, safety is a main concern, as her Secret Service detail ends six months after her position as vice president ends.

There are internal concerns about forming a federal committee to generate funds after her quick ascent in California and Washington. The former senator and prosecutor will be leaving public office for the first time in twenty years. Consequently, she will be establishing a personal office and managing her extensive web presence without the organizational framework of daily management.

Harris is widely acknowledged as an “X factor” in the upcoming Democratic primary, according to discussions with Democratic leaders and Harris's staffers and confidants. Although some Democrats are against her running in 2028, Harris received over 74 million votes and won over many Americans.

With those 74 million popular votes, Harris earned the third highest popular votes in the U.S., after Donald Trump and Joe Biden. She received more votes than Trump did in the 2020 election (74.2 million), but his 2024 vote total of 76.8 million puts him second in history, only surpassed by Joe Biden's 81.3 million votes in 2020. The vote totals of George W. Bush's 2004 campaign (62 million), Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign (65.8 million), and Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns (69.5 million and 69.9 million) were all surpassed by Harris.

If Harris had won the election, she would have been the first female to be president of the United States. She would have also been the first president to attend an HBCU. In 1986, Kamala Harris graduated from Howard University with a degree in political science and economics. While at Howard, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in addition to being a member of the debate team. She was also a first-year delegate on the College of Arts and Science Student Council.