Kevin McCullar Jr. has suffered a setback

Kansas basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from injury over the weekend in the win over Oklahoma, but head coach Bill Self revealed that he suffered a setback during the game.

Kevin McCullar Jr. has been dealing with a bone bruise, and Bill Self said that he “tweaked it again,” according to Jordan Guskey of the Topeka Capital-Journal. Self admitted that McCullar will probably be dealing with the bruise in the long-term.

“I think it's going to be something that is going to — until he has a substantial amount of time to rehab and do some things to strengthen some muscles around it, which doesn't happen overnight,” Self said, via Guskey. “Yeah, this is going to be something he deals with probably for the rest of the year.”

The Kansas basketball program is hoping to go deep into March and compete at the top of the Big 12. Having McCullar on the court will be vital to the team's success. He had 10 points in the win over Oklahoma, but Self admitted that he did not look like his normal self.

“I thought he was definitely out of sorts, out of rhythm, but he played within himself and we don't win the game unless he plays,” Self said, via Guskey. “I mean, the kid gets — what'd he get? Still gets 10 points or whatever it was? And eight rebounds. And made arguably as big a shot as we had in the game.”

Kansas will return to action on Saturday at home against Texas. It is unknown whether or not McCullar will be able to play.