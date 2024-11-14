The college sports recruiting trail is starting to pick up more buzz with the football regular season approaching the final stretch. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has everybody buzzing with a Georgia visit planned and Colorado buzz while he is committed to USC. However, a new name generated buzz on Thursday as four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens committed to Kansas, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

However, Nickens is planning on playing both basketball and football at Kansas.

‘BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jaden Nickens has Committed to Kansas, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’3 190 WR from Chatsworth, CA will play both Football & Basketball for the Jayhawks.'

Nickens goes to Sierra Canyon High School, the same school Bronny James attended before he went to the NBA.

Nonetheless, Nickens is a four-star wide receiver recruit who picked Kansas over Georgia, Oklahoma State, Cal, and Texas A&M.

“I’m ready to turn the whole athletic program up! RockChalk,” Nickens told Fawcett.

Jaden Nickens dishes on Kansas decision

Nickens coming to Kansas is a massive pickup for the basketball and football programs. After the news came, he revealed why he chose the Jayhawks, per Chad Simmons of On3.

“It just all came together,” Nickens said. “The basketball staff started recruiting me first, then I started talking to the football staff a couple of weeks later. They got on the same page, I got the offer on Sept. 28 and I made my decision.”

While Kansas currently has the top-ranked basketball team in the country, Nickens also feels good about the trajectory of the football program, even with the Jayhawks having a down year in 2024.

“Kansas is a great basketball school, they are building a top football program and I get to play both sports for a great school that have great coaches. I love how those coaches worked together to recruit me, how they both want me to play both sports and it is a great fit for me.”

The Kansas basketball program landed another high-profile recruit recently, so the future continues to look bright for Bill Self's team. Now, Lance Leipold and the football program have also received a promising recruit who should pay dividends.