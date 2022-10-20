The Kansas City Chiefs are among the best teams in football right now, though they’d love to bounce back after a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have a good shot here as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. A win here can potentially lift them into first place in the AFC West. Here are the Chiefs Week 7 predictions.

In Week 6, the Chiefs were defeated by the Bills by a score of 24-20. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two costly interceptions, one of which proved decisive in the game’s outcome. Keep in mind that Kansas City is 4-1 in its previous five games versus the 49ers and 7-0 straight up against any NFC opponent. Mahomes should find a way to escape a second straight loss and put his team back on the winning track.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ offense struggled in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 49ers were shut out in the second half and gained only 50 yards on the ground. Jimmy Garoppolo also threw his second and third interceptions of the NFL season.

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets his third touchdown of the season

In Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran the ball nine times for 33 yards. The Bills front seven limited the Chiefs rushing gam and they also made it hard for Edwards-Helaire in terms of receiving. He failed to see a target the whole game for the first time this season.

Keep in mind, however, that the running back has five touchdowns through six games. He will face a pretty formidable 49ers ground defense in Week 7, but we still see Edwards-Helaire finding the endzone for his third touchdown of this season.

3. Travis Kelce has another 100+ yard game

Star Chiefs TE Travis Kelce grabbed eight of ten targets for 108 yards in Week 6. While Kelce was unable to replicate his record-setting four-TD effort from Week 5, he did hit triple digits in receiving yards for the second time this season.

Kelce will seek to continue his prolific streak in Week 7 against a 49ers team that recently gave up two touchdowns to the Atlanta Falcons tight ends. We actually have Kelce receiving upwards of 100 yards in Week 7, and we won’t be shocked if he laces it with his eighth touchdown of the season.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster has another good game

This season, the Chiefs’ wide receivers have had some great games, but there isn’t a clear No. 1. That narrative may need to be adjusted following JuJu Smith-Schuster’s performance last Sunday. Despite the loss to the Bills, Smith-Schuster impressed with a season-high 113 yards on five catches. He also had one touchdown to boot.

Mahomes buys time and finds JuJu Smith-Schuster who makes an incredible play for a TD! 🤯pic.twitter.com/1OsVHT0zJu — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) October 16, 2022

The sixth-year wideout is on his way to being the team’s top pass-catcher outside of Travis Kelce. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes may continue to prioritize Kelce; however, we’ve seen enough to conclude that Smith-Schuster deserves a larger piece of the action. The 49ers haven’t given up many yards to receivers in recent weeks, but Smith-Schuster may still have a chance to stand out and separate himself from the pack. We see him breaking the 70-yard threshold and getting another TD.

1. Patrick Mahomes punishes the 49ers defense

Superstar Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-40 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in their Week 6 loss to the Bills. He did have an up-and-down day but still guided the team on many stunning scoring drives. His numbers were objectively not that bad, though he did get a sub-90 passer rating for only the second time this season.

Knowing Mahomes, he’ll enter this game very hungry to bounce back strong. We feel he’s due for a pretty big game. He’ll be up against a banged-up but solid 49ers defense. However, he’ll be deeply motivated to keep the Chiefs in contention for the postseason. We expect Mahomes to set the tone early and carry the Chiefs to a commanding lead. From there, they should cruise to a comfortable win on the road. He should eclipse 300 all-purpose yards again to go along with 3 touchdowns and no INTs this time around.